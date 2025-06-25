MCSS Community Day Fundraiser 2025

Treat yourself to bold flavours and cozy vibes with two $50 gift certificates to Black Casket Café in Abbotsford. Known for its unique atmosphere and handcrafted drinks, this local gem is perfect for catching up with friends, enjoying a quiet coffee, or grabbing something delicious on the go.

Bid now and experience one of Abbotsford’s coolest cafés—on the house! Estimated value: $100