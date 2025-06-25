MCSS Community Day Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
Get ready to sip and savour with this refreshing case of The Wick Buckle Up Rosé from Cannon Estate Winery. This pack includes 24 sleek 250ml cans—perfectly portable and ready for picnics, BBQs, beach days, or cozy evenings at home.
Crafted in the heart of BC’s wine country, The Wick Buckle Up Rosé offers vibrant notes of summer berries and citrus, with a crisp, dry finish that makes it the ideal warm-weather companion. Estimated value: $195
Indulge in the ultimate beauty experience with this luxurious self-care package featuring services from top local providers. Enjoy a full set of eyelash extensions with Kristina at Fusion Beauty, where your lashes will be expertly applied and customized to enhance your natural look. Relax and refresh with 150 tanning points from Casa Del Sol Tanning, giving you the flexibility to achieve a sun-kissed glow on your own schedule. Then, top it all off with a fresh nail set from Maxwell Manicures, ensuring your hands look just as polished as you feel. This bundle offers everything you need to look and feel your best - all while supporting a great cause. Estimated value: $325
Enjoy the comforting aroma and delicious taste of freshly baked bread all year long with this incredible donation from COBS Bread. The winner will receive one free loaf of bread every week for an entire year—that’s 52 loaves of your choice from their wide selection of artisanal and everyday favourites.
Whether you’re picking up a classic white loaf, sourdough, whole grain, or something new and seasonal, each visit guarantees quality, freshness, and flavour. Perfect for families, foodies, or anyone who appreciates fresh, locally baked goods. Estimated value: $270
Experience the thrill of the skies with this group day pass to the renowned Abbotsford International Airshow—Canada’s premier aviation event. This exclusive package includes admission for 8 people plus free parking, making it the perfect outing for families, friends, or aviation enthusiasts. Estimated value: $130
Get ready for a day of fun, food, and entertainment at one of BC’s most iconic summer events—the Pacific National Exhibition. This package includes four general admission passes, giving you and your guests access to all the excitement the PNE has to offer. Estimated value $100
Drive away with confidence and safety thanks to this generous donation from Mr. Lube + Tires. The winning bidder will receive a brand new set of tires, with the freedom to choose the type and size that best suits their vehicle—up to a value of $1,200.
Enjoy fresh, locally crafted beer with this donation from Field House Brewing. The winning bidder will receive a Field House growler along with a free fill-up of their choice from the brewery’s rotating selection of small-batch beers. Estimated value: $40
Kickstart your fitness journey with this generous package from Anytime Fitness. The winner will receive a 1-month gym membership along with a personal training session to help set goals, build a custom workout plan, and stay motivated. Estimated value: $220
Spruce up your space with this generous donation from Cloverdale Paint. The winner will receive a small gift basket of painting accessories, along with an exclusive letter entitling them to 50% off all Cloverdale paint coatings, with no limit on quantity.
Whether you're planning a home makeover or a small refresh, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality paint at a fraction of the cost. Please note: the discount is valid only at the Cloverdale Paint store in Mission. Estimated value: $300+
Enjoy not one, but two Pizza Party experiences courtesy of Boston Pizza! Each coupon is valid for one large pizza and two pops, making this the perfect prize for family dinners, date nights, or treating friends. Estimated value: $75
The ION Audio Tailgater Tough Bluetooth Speaker delivers 65 watts of total power, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a Bluetooth 5.3 connection for seamless streaming. With an IPX5 weather-resistant design and built-in handle, it’s built to go wherever your adventures take you—rain or shine. To top it off, you’ll also receive a $50 London Drugs gift card! Estimated value: $175
Bring the warmth and ambiance of a campfire wherever you go with the Outland Living Firecube 14” Portable Propane Fire Pit. Compact yet powerful, this smokeless fire pit delivers 58,000 BTU of clean-burning heat, perfect for patios, campsites, tailgates, or backyard gatherings. This all-in-one kit includes a weather-resistant cover, carry kit, and lava rocks for enhanced flame appearance. Estimated value: $130
Tackle any project with this Milwaukee M18 18V cordless drill and impact driver combo kit, complete with two batteries, a charger, and a 32-piece Shockwave driver bit set. This bundle also includes a $50 coupon toward an oil change at Take 5. A powerful, practical prize for any toolbox. Estimated value: $285
The show takes place at the Abbotsford Centre on Friday, November 21, 2025. Doors open at 5:00 PM, and the show begins at 6:00 PM. It’s the perfect outing for young children and their grown-ups—don’t miss your chance to sing along to all their favorite songs live on stage! Estimated value: $225
Satisfy your pizza cravings with four $50 gift certificates to Red Tomato Pies in Mission—a local favorite known for its delicious, handcrafted pizzas made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Estimated value: $200
Keep your wardrobe looking fresh with 10 vouchers, each offering $20 off services at Lloyd’s Cleaners in Mission. Whether it’s dry cleaning, alterations, or everyday garment care, Lloyd’s Cleaners is known for reliable, professional service. Estimated value: $200
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a one-night stay in a luxurious Jacuzzi Suite at the Coast Abbotsford Hotel & Suites. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just in need of some rest and relaxation, this stay offers comfort, style, and a touch of indulgence. Estimated value: $200 - $500
Step up your style with this sophisticated men’s fashion package featuring contributions from two of Mission’s finest menswear shops. Rex Cox Menswear has donated a sharp pink bow tie along with a $75 gift certificate, perfect for adding a touch of class to any outfit. Cameron James Menswear has added a $100 gift certificate, giving you the freedom to choose from their curated selection of high-quality apparel and accessories. Estimated value: $200
Give your home a fresh new look with a $500 voucher from Blue Jay Pro Wash, your local exterior cleaning experts. This generous donation can be used toward a variety of professional services, including window cleaning, house washing, roof washing, gutter cleaning, and pressure washing. Estimated value: $500
Grill on the go with the Coleman® RoadTrip™ 285 Portable Gas Grill, featuring 3 burners, push-button ignition, side tables, and up to 20,000 BTUs of cooking power. Easy to transport and set up, it’s perfect for camping, tailgating, or backyard BBQs. (Propane not included.)
Includes a $50 gift card to Lepp Farm Market. Estimated value: $475
Add a touch of luxury to your look with these designer sunglasses by ProDesign Denmark in a sleek blue finish. Known for their modern aesthetic and high-quality craftsmanship, these sunglasses combine fashion with function—perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Generously donated by Perfect Piece Optical Boutique, this stylish accessory is both practical and elegant. Estimated value: $320
Enjoy the gift of travel with a roundtrip flight for two to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, a cross-country visit, or a city escape, this voucher offers flexibility and a chance to explore new places. Travel must be roundtrip from the same departure and return cities, with both guests flying on the same itinerary. Please note that this voucher is not valid on vacation packages, partner-operated flights, or charter services. Travel is subject to promotional seat availability and blackout dates, including peak travel periods and statutory holidays. Taxes, fees, and surcharges are the responsibility of the travelers and must be paid at the time of booking. All travel must be booked and completed by July 18, 2026. This incredible experience is generously donated by WestJet—don’t miss your chance to bid on a getaway that gives back! Estimated value: $1,000–$4,240
Enjoy a relaxing and scenic adventure with this gift certificate for two lake cruises from Shoreline Tours in beautiful Harrison, BC. Take in the stunning views of Harrison Lake and surrounding mountains while learning about the area's history and wildlife from knowledgeable guides.
Whether you're a local looking for a peaceful escape or treating out-of-town guests to a unique experience, this cruise is the perfect way to enjoy one of BC’s hidden gems. Estimated value: $160
Treat yourself to an exceptional dining experience with this $250 gift card to Cactus Club Café in Abbotsford. Known for its modern atmosphere, globally inspired menu, and consistently delicious food and drinks, Cactus Club is perfect for date nights, celebrations, or a night out with friends. Estimated value: $250
Enjoy a peaceful escape with a two-night stay at Serenity by the Sea Retreats on beautiful Galiano Island. Surrounded by nature and stunning ocean views, this retreat offers the perfect setting for rest, reflection, and relaxation. The voucher is valid for stays between mid-September and mid-June. Please note that travel is not included, the property has limited accessibility, and no smoking or pets are permitted. Estimated value: $700
Catch the action live with four (4) tickets to a Vancouver Warriors regular season home game during the 2025–26 NLL season. Experience the fast-paced excitement of professional lacrosse at Rogers Arena and cheer on the Warriors in an electric atmosphere. Estimated value: $100
Treat yourself to a 1-hour guided horseback trail ride for one with Mustang Stables in Mission, BC. Perfect for beginners or experienced riders, this peaceful ride offers the chance to explore scenic local trails on horseback while enjoying the fresh air and natural beauty of the area. Estimated value: $120
Grill on the go with this Laflamme & Co 10,000 BTU portable propane grill. With a 250-in² cooking surface, this compact yet powerful grill is perfect for camping, tailgating, picnics, or backyard barbecues. Estimated value: $80
Enjoy a year of feel-good coffee with this special "Sip For" card from The Penny Coffeehouse in Mission. This card entitles you to 12 free 16 oz "Sip For" drinks—one for each month. Each featured drink supports a different local charity, with $3 from every purchase donated to a great cause. Estimated value: $95
Get in on the action with this 2-hour court rental or introductory pickleball lesson for four at Top Spin Pickleball in Abbotsford. Whether you're brand new to the game or looking to sharpen your skills, this fun and active experience is perfect for friends, families, or coworkers. Estimated value: $200
Treat yourself to bold flavours and cozy vibes with two $50 gift certificates to Black Casket Café in Abbotsford. Known for its unique atmosphere and handcrafted drinks, this local gem is perfect for catching up with friends, enjoying a quiet coffee, or grabbing something delicious on the go.
Bid now and experience one of Abbotsford’s coolest cafés—on the house! Estimated value: $100
Enjoy a day of wine, scenery, and style with $150 off a luxury wine tour from Beyond Bubbles Tours Inc., plus a beautiful custom charcuterie board made from reclaimed barrel wood. Perfect for couples or friends, this experience offers a curated taste of BC’s wine country with personalized service and unforgettable views.
Please note: tour requires a minimum of 2 guests. Estimated value: $250
Enjoy three months of unlimited access to classes at The Fitness Lab in Mission. Whether you're starting fresh or looking to stay consistent, this pass offers a great way to stay active and committed to your health and wellness goals. Estimated value: $600
Pamper your fur baby with this incredible pet package from Bosley’s! This bundle includes a gift basket filled with treats, toys, and pet essentials, along with a gift certificate for a FREE professional teeth cleaning experience at either Bosley's located in Mission.
The teeth cleaning package includes a consultation, full dental cleaning, and take-home maintenance products—everything you need to keep your pet’s smile healthy and bright. Estimated value: $800
Enjoy a day on the green with two free rounds of golf at the beautiful Kinkora Golf Course in Chilliwack. Known for its scenic views and well-maintained fairways, Kinkora offers a relaxing and enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels. Estimated value: $60
Add a touch of craftsmanship to your home with this beautiful handmade wood gift set from Holley Woodworking. This custom collection includes a paddle board-style cutting board, a small cutting board, a coaster set, and a small keepsake box—each piece thoughtfully made with care and quality. Estimated value: $250
Enjoy a taste of locally crafted spirits with this Vodka Sampler Pack from Dragon Mist Distillery. This beautifully packaged set includes four 250ml bottles in a variety of unique flavours: original, coffee, cranberry, and blueberry. Estimated value: $55
Enjoy a peaceful getaway with a 2-night stay at Hope Valley RV Park, choosing between a Full Hook-Up RV Site or a cozy Camping Cabin featuring a twin bed and bunk bed—perfect for a relaxing escape into nature.
Please note: Blackout dates include the month of July and August.
Estimated value: $150
Put your problem-solving skills to the test with this 4-player pass to EXIT Escape Rooms in Abbotsford. Work together to solve puzzles, crack codes, and beat the clock in an immersive, themed escape room experience.
Perfect for friends, family, or team building—this adventure is sure to challenge and entertain! Estimated value: $120
Gather your friends and “Saddle Up” for a memorable wine tasting experience for four at Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery. Step into their charming western-themed tasting bar and sample a selection of their award-winning wines, crafted right on the farm. Estimated value: $160
Enjoy a wild day out with this family pass for two adults and two children to the Greater Vancouver Zoo! Explore a variety of animal exhibits, learn about wildlife conservation, and create unforgettable memories together in a fun and educational setting. Estimated value: $122
Escape to serenity with a one-night stay in a beautiful guest suite at The Lodge on Harrison Lake. Nestled along the shoreline with breathtaking views and peaceful surroundings, this luxurious lakeside retreat offers the perfect getaway for relaxation or adventure. Whether you're soaking in the scenery or exploring Harrison’s charming village, this experience is sure to leave you refreshed. Estimated value: $300
Get ready to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with four tandem skydiving passes from Skydive Vancouver in Abbotsford! Soar through the sky and take in breathtaking views during an unforgettable freefall adventure. Valid for one year from the date of purchase.
Participants must be 18+ and under 230 lbs. Estimated value: $1500
Treat yourself to a one-night stay in a luxurious Jacuzzi Suite at the Best Western Plus in Abbotsford. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just need a relaxing escape, this suite offers the perfect setting to unwind in comfort and style.
Please note: Blackout dates apply for July and August. Estimated value: $320 - $500
