🎟️ MD2028 × MD2029 Charity Raffle — Eye Week Edition 👁️✨

Hosted by
About this raffle
👁️ $50 Gift Card to Dark Fork: Dark Fork is a one-of-a-kind dining experience where you eat in complete darkness, guided by visually impaired servers. It’s immersive, sensory, and unforgettable — a powerful reminder of how much we rely on sight, and what we discover when it’s taken away.
👁️ $50 Gift Card to Dark Fork: Dark Fork is a one-of-a-kind dining experience where you eat in complete darkness, guided by visually impaired servers. It’s immersive, sensory, and unforgettable — a powerful reminder of how much we rely on sight, and what we discover when it’s taken away.
✋ Braille Manicure from The Ten Spot: A unique manicure experience featuring braille-inspired nail art, celebrating accessibility, touch, and inclusive design — beauty with meaning.
✋ Braille Manicure from The Ten Spot: A unique manicure experience featuring braille-inspired nail art, celebrating accessibility, touch, and inclusive design — beauty with meaning.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!