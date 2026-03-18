Medical Doctors International Association

Hosted by

Medical Doctors International Association

About this event

MDI Annual Eid Gala 2026

4826 11 St NE

Calgary, AB T2E 2W7, Canada

MD - Regular Ticket
$70
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
MD - Regular Ticket - Children 5-11 years
$35
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
MD - Regular Ticket Under 5 years
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

IMG - General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

IMG - Children 5-11 years
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

IMG - Under 5 years
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Community Members - General
$70

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Community Members - Children 5-11 years
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Community Members - Children under 5 years
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

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