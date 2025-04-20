Meals Movement Sponsorship

Logo placement on Infinite Wave Foundation website (Meals Movement page). | Thank you shoutout on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). | Name/logo listed on event flyers and posters.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
All Bronze benefits plus:
Spotlight feature in one e-newsletter to our subscriber list.
| Opportunity to include a flyer or promo item in meal distribution (optional).
| Sponsor mention during meal events.
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
All Silver benefits plus:
Company logo on-site at meal stations/pop-up events.
| Larger, more prominent logo placement on website and flyers.
| 1-2 featured posts dedicated to your company on social media.
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
All Gold benefits plus:
Opportunity to have a table/booth at a community meal event.
| Verbal recognition by event MC or host.
| "Meals Movement powered by [Your Company]" opportunity for a special event.
| Professional group photo opportunity with Infinite Wave team to use for your PR and marketing.
