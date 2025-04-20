Infinite Wave Foundation

Meals Movement Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Logo placement on Infinite Wave Foundation website (Meals Movement page). | Thank you shoutout on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). | Name/logo listed on event flyers and posters.
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
All Bronze benefits plus: Spotlight feature in one e-newsletter to our subscriber list. | Opportunity to include a flyer or promo item in meal distribution (optional). | Sponsor mention during meal events.
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
All Silver benefits plus: Company logo on-site at meal stations/pop-up events. | Larger, more prominent logo placement on website and flyers. | 1-2 featured posts dedicated to your company on social media.
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
All Gold benefits plus: Opportunity to have a table/booth at a community meal event. | Verbal recognition by event MC or host. | "Meals Movement powered by [Your Company]" opportunity for a special event. | Professional group photo opportunity with Infinite Wave team to use for your PR and marketing.
