Meant 2B Loved Pet Rescue Society's Adoption Fee

Your adoption fee helps to cover a portion of the cost to spay/neuter, vaccinate, feed, provide toys and other supplies for pets just like your new kitten.
Please consider a donation to M2BL to help us prepare more kittens for their forever homes.
Adult cat (1-8 yrs) adoption fee
$140
Your adoption fee helps to cover a portion of the cost to spay/neuter, vaccinate, feed, provide toys and other supplies for pets just like your new cat.
Please consider a donation to M2BL to help us prepare more cats for their forever homes.
Senior cat (8+ yrs) adoption fee
$70
Your adoption fee helps to cover a portion of the cost to pay for veterinary appointments, medications, feed, provide toys and other supplies for pets just like your senior cat.
Please consider a donation to M2BL to help us prepare more senior cats for their forever homes.
Puppy (under 1 year) adoption fee
$595
Your adoption fee helps to cover a portion of the cost to spay/neuter, vaccinate, feed, provide toys and other supplies for pets just like your new puppy.
Please consider a donation to M2BL to help us prepare more puppies for their forever homes.
Adult dog (1-8 yrs) adoption fee
$495
Your adoption fee helps to cover a portion of the cost to spay/neuter, vaccinate, feed, provide toys and other supplies for pets just like your new dog.
Please consider a donation to M2BL to help us prepare more dogs for their forever homes.
Senior dog (8+ yrs) adoption fee
$395
Your adoption fee helps to cover a portion of the cost to spay/neuter, vaccinate, feed, provide toys and other supplies for pets just like your senior dog.
Please consider a donation to M2BL to help us prepare more senior dogs for their forever homes.
