Sales closed

Meat Bundle Raffle

Add a donation for More At Home Society

$

One chance of winning
$10
1 for $10
3 chances of winning
$25
This includes 3 tickets
3 for $25
10 chances of winning
$50
This includes 10 tickets
10 for $50
30 chances of winning
$100
This includes 30 tickets
30 for $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!