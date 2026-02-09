Mécénat - À LA DEMANDE GÉNÉRALE - 3 mai 2026

Become a major patron starting at $500 (you can increase your donation at the bottom of this page)



● Mention in the program (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);



● TAX RECEIPT;



● LOGO in the program (if a company);



● Link to website;



● 2 reserved seats and 2 consumption.





● Please send us the images to be used in JPEG format, the name and web link (if applicable) to be published to the address indicated in the purchase confirmation email before April 25, 2026.