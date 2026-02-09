Ensemble vocal DivertisSon

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Ensemble vocal DivertisSon

About this shop

Mécénat - À LA DEMANDE GÉNÉRALE - 3 mai 2026

Patron of Honour item
Patron of Honour
$1,000

Become a Patron of Honour starting at $1000 (You can increase your donation at the bottom of this page):

● Your name in the programme (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);
- TAX RECEIPT;
- LOGO in the programme (if applicable);
● Link to your WEB site (if applicable);

● Your name and Photo as the "Patron of Honour" on the 2nd page of the programme;

● VIP TABLE with 4 seats and 4 drink tickets.

●Please send us the images to be used in JPEG format, the name and web link (if applicable) to be published to the address indicated in the purchase confirmation email before April 25, 2026..

Great Patrons item
Great Patrons
$500

Become a major patron starting at $500 (you can increase your donation at the bottom of this page)

● Mention in the program (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);

● TAX RECEIPT;

● LOGO in the program (if a company);

● Link to website;

● 2 reserved seats and 2 consumption.


● Please send us the images to be used in JPEG format, the name and web link (if applicable) to be published to the address indicated in the purchase confirmation email before April 25, 2026.

Patrons item
Patrons
$200

Become a patron starting at $200 (you can increase your donation at the bottom of this page):

● Mention in the program (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);

● TAX RECEIPT;

● WEB LINK in the program;

● LOGO in the program (if a company).


Great Donors item
Great Donors
$100

Become a major donor starting at $100 (you can increase your donation at the bottom of this page):

● Mention in the program (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);

● TAX RECEIPT;


● Please send us the name to be published to the address indicated in the purchase confirmation email before April 25, 2026.

Donors item
Donors
$50
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