Mécénat - À LA DEMANDE GÉNÉRALE - 3 mai 2026

About this shop
Become a Patron of Honour starting at $1000 (You can increase your donation at the bottom of this page):
● Your name in the programme (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);
- TAX RECEIPT;
- LOGO in the programme (if applicable);
● Link to your WEB site (if applicable);
● Your name and Photo as the "Patron of Honour" on the 2nd page of the programme;
● VIP TABLE with 4 seats and 4 drink tickets.
●Please send us the images to be used in JPEG format, the name and web link (if applicable) to be published to the address indicated in the purchase confirmation email before April 25, 2026..
Become a major patron starting at $500 (you can increase your donation at the bottom of this page)
● Mention in the program (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);
● TAX RECEIPT;
● LOGO in the program (if a company);
● Link to website;
● 2 reserved seats and 2 consumption.
● Please send us the images to be used in JPEG format, the name and web link (if applicable) to be published to the address indicated in the purchase confirmation email before April 25, 2026.
Become a patron starting at $200 (you can increase your donation at the bottom of this page):
● Mention in the program (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);
● TAX RECEIPT;
● WEB LINK in the program;
● LOGO in the program (if a company).
Become a major donor starting at $100 (you can increase your donation at the bottom of this page):
● Mention in the program (OUR GENEROUS PATRONS page);
● TAX RECEIPT;
● Please send us the name to be published to the address indicated in the purchase confirmation email before April 25, 2026.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!