Greater Vancouver REALTORS
Greater Vancouver REALTORS has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Greater Vancouver REALTORS

Hosted by

Greater Vancouver REALTORS

About this event

Sales closed

Medallion Club Giving Gala Auction

One Night Stay + Spa Package by JW item
One Night Stay + Spa Package by JW item
One Night Stay + Spa Package by JW
$500

Starting bid

Stay and relax with a one-night stay + spa gift certificate at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver!


Escape to luxury with a one-night stay in a beautifully appointed One-Bedroom Suite at

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver. Indulge in refined comfort, stunning city or water views, and world-class amenities designed to elevate your stay into a memorable retreat. A perfect getaway in the heart of Vancouver. Valued at $2,500


Rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit with a $250 Gift Certificate to the award‑winning

Spa by JW at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.

Recognized with a prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Four‑Star rating for 2026, this serene, sky‑high retreat offers exceptional service, personalized wellness experiences, and sweeping views from its 17th‑floor location. Indulge in restorative therapies, innovative treatments, and a tranquil atmosphere designed to elevate your well‑being.


Hotel and Spa booking based on availability, blackout dates apply. No cash value and not transferrable. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 19+ years of age.

Phantom Creek Estates Exclusive Wine Collection Package item
Phantom Creek Estates Exclusive Wine Collection Package item
Phantom Creek Estates Exclusive Wine Collection Package
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a carefully curated selection of Okanagan Valley wines courtesy of Phantom Creek Estates valued at $2000. Includes 12 bottles from 6 distinct wines.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!