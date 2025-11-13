Hosted by

Queen's Swing Dance Club

Meet in the Middle 2026

Kingston

ON, Canada

Meet in the Middle Super Fan
$150

Not only can you attend all the things, you are making it possible for us to run events like this in the future.

Thank you!

Full Pass (General)
$125

You can attend all the things! Friday & Saturday night live bands, late night blues parties, Saturday and Sunday workshops.

Full Pass (Member)
$100

If you are a current QSDC Member in good standing you receive a discount to all our events.

You can attend all the things! Friday & Saturday night live bands, late night blues parties, Saturday and Sunday workshops.

Full Pass (Student)
$100

If you are a college or university student with a valid student ID, who is not a QSDC Member, you receive QSDC member pricing.

You can attend all the things! Friday & Saturday night live bands, late night blues parties, Saturday and Sunday workshops.

Saturday Pass
$90

You can attend everything happening on the Saturday (Workshops, dance, and late night blues party)

Friday Night Dance
$30

You can attend the Friday night dance with the Savoy Band and the Friday late night blues party

Saturday Night Dance
$40

You can attend the Saturday night dance with the Taylor Donaldson Orchestra and the Saturday lat night blues party

