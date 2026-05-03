Offered by

Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

About the memberships

Membership Options Business & Municipal - GrowBizSkills

Starter Plan
$197.77

Valid until June 2, 2027

What's Included:

  • Small teams of 2-3 employees
  • Businesses focused on improving customer experience
  • Companies wanting to boost employee morale and skills
  • Organizations looking for maximum training value on a tight budget

Transform your team's capabilities and watch your customer satisfaction soar—all for less than $20 per employee per year.

Growth Plan
$297.77

Valid until June 2, 2027

What's Included:

  • 5 employee seats for one full year
  • Unlimited access to our complete library of 140+ courses
  • Self-paced online learning that works around busy schedules
  • Professional completion certificates
  • Rumble Alberta Business Directory membership included

Perfect For:

  • Growing teams of 3-5 employees
  • Businesses expanding their service offerings
  • Companies focused on building a strong workplace culture
  • Organizations want consistent training across all staff

Key Training Areas:

  • Customer service excellence
  • Leadership and management skills
  • Communication and teamwork
  • Sales and marketing fundamentals
  • Administrative and technical skills

Transform your entire team for less than $60 per employee per year. Watch productivity soar and customer satisfaction improve as your team develops the soft skills that make the difference between good and great service.

Enterprise Plan
$477.77

Valid until June 2, 2027

What's Included:

  • 10 employee seats for one full year
  • Unlimited access to our complete library of 140+ courses
  • Self-paced online learning that fits any schedule
  • Professional completion certificates for all team members
  • Rumble Alberta Business Directory membership included

Perfect For:

  • Established businesses with 6-10 employees
  • Companies serious about professional development
  • Organizations wanting to standardize training across all departments
  • Businesses focused on building strong leadership at every level

Key Training Areas:

  • Advanced customer service strategies
  • Leadership and management development
  • Team building and communication
  • Sales and marketing excellence
  • Administrative and technical proficiency

Invest in your team's future for less than $48 per employee per year. Create a culture of continuous learning that attracts top talent, improves retention, and drives sustainable business growth.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!