<span>Membres du Musée de la Photographie Desjardins</span>

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Thank you for allowing to participate in the Museum's emancipation and mission. Members of this category are entitled to the discounts below. They can vote at the general assembly and serve as administrators on the Board of Directors.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Photographer with a good reputation and professional or semi-professional experience, as well as the submission of a quality portfolio. Active members are entitled to all the benefits of Museum members. Active members have the right to vote at the annual general meeting. They can be elected to the board of directors.
Advantages:
No expiration
TITRE RÉSERVÉ PAR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION
Titre accordé par le conseil d'administration du Musée en hommage à une carrière et/u une contribution exceptionnelle, Les membres honoraires sont éligibles aux rabaus des membres actifs du Musée. Non sur demande.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
Tout organisme, corporation ou institution qui souhaite apporter un appui tangibe au Musée.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
TITRE RÉSERVÉ AUX MEMBRES DU CLUB PHOTO DRUMMOND.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST
TARIF RÉSERVÉ AUX MEMBRES DU CLUB PHOTO DRUMMOND.
Ce tarif est réservé exclusivement aux membres du Club Photo de Drummondville. Cela permet d'utiliser une fois gratuitement la chambre noire ainsi que le studio photo et de pouvoir louer les installations tout au long de l'année.
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