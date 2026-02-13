Musée Photographie Desjardins

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Musée Photographie Desjardins

About the memberships

<span>Membres du Musée de la Photographie Desjardins</span>

Supporting Member
$25

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

Thank you for allowing to participate in the Museum's emancipation and mission. Members of this category are entitled to the discounts below. They can vote at the general assembly and serve as administrators on the Board of Directors. 

  • This privilege allows you to visit the Museum with a 10% discount on the price of a daily ticket and 10% off guided tours.
  • This privilege gives you a 15% discount on Museum books. 

 

  • This privilege gives you a 15% discount on Museum books. 
Active Member
$100

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

Photographer with a good reputation and professional or semi-professional experience, as well as the submission of a quality portfolio. Active members are entitled to all the benefits of Museum members. Active members have the right to vote at the annual general meeting. They can be elected to the board of directors.

Advantages: 

  • Possibility of renting the Museum's space for conferences, workshops, and mentoring
  • Rental of professional photo studio. (under certain conditions)
  • Promotion through the Museum's Facebook on the photographer's exhibitions
  • 15% discount on Museum products and services.
  • Invitation to events such as openings, projects, and conferences.

 

Membre honoraire- TITRE RÉSERVÉ
Free

No expiration

TITRE RÉSERVÉ PAR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION


Titre accordé par le conseil d'administration du Musée en hommage à une carrière et/u une contribution exceptionnelle, Les membres honoraires sont éligibles aux rabaus des membres actifs du Musée. Non sur demande. 

Membre corporatif
$200

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

Tout organisme, corporation ou institution qui souhaite apporter un appui tangibe au Musée. 

Membre Club photo Drummond- TITRE RÉSERVÉ
Free

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

TITRE RÉSERVÉ AUX MEMBRES DU CLUB PHOTO DRUMMOND.

Club photo Studio + Chambre noire-TARIF RÉSERVÉ
$65

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

TARIF RÉSERVÉ AUX MEMBRES DU CLUB PHOTO DRUMMOND.


Ce tarif est réservé exclusivement aux membres du Club Photo de Drummondville. Cela permet d'utiliser une fois gratuitement la chambre noire ainsi que le studio photo et de pouvoir louer les installations tout au long de l'année.

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