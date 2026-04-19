Memorable Connections Senior Care's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A 55 minute private session at Market Sports in Waterloo, expiry October 2026 with Natalie Gleadall
Starting bid
$125 value
Starting bid
Snacks, $25 gift card, Sorry Game
Starting bid
Jobsite Beer, Shirt, gift card for a date night
Starting bid
$45 value
Starting bid
$45 value
Starting bid
Puddle and Play sensory play dough and $50 Doorstep Consignment Gift Card $90 in value
Starting bid
$40 value
Starting bid
12 week subscription with bi weekly pick up to the Stone Pillar Farmstand - 6 dozen farm fresh eggs and 6 hand picked seasonal bouquets - located in Tavistock, Ontario or delivery can be arranged - flowers will be ready mid July and recipient will be contacted when subscription will begin
Starting bid
$120 value
Starting bid
$100 value
Starting bid
$55 value
Starting bid
$50 value
Starting bid
$50 value
Starting bid
$70 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
$70 value
Starting bid
$85 value
Starting bid
$70 value
Starting bid
$80 value
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