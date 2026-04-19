Hosted by

Memorable Connections Senior Care

About this event

Sales closed

Memorable Connections Senior Care's Silent Auction

Private Golf Lesson item
Private Golf Lesson
$75

Starting bid

A 55 minute private session at Market Sports in Waterloo, expiry October 2026 with Natalie Gleadall

Zoom Whitening from Whiter Smiles item
Zoom Whitening from Whiter Smiles item
Zoom Whitening from Whiter Smiles
$75

Starting bid

$125 value

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$25

Starting bid

Snacks, $25 gift card, Sorry Game

Jobsite Package item
Jobsite Package
$40

Starting bid

Jobsite Beer, Shirt, gift card for a date night

Boundary Coffee and Chai Tea Set item
Boundary Coffee and Chai Tea Set
$20

Starting bid

$45 value

BaseLine Maple syrup and hats item
BaseLine Maple syrup and hats
$20

Starting bid

$45 value

Puddle and Play item
Puddle and Play item
Puddle and Play
$40

Starting bid

Puddle and Play sensory play dough and $50 Doorstep Consignment Gift Card $90 in value

Koert's Korner Bath Bomb Set item
Koert's Korner Bath Bomb Set
$25

Starting bid

$40 value

Blooms and Bounty Subscription item
Blooms and Bounty Subscription
$50

Starting bid

12 week subscription with bi weekly pick up to the Stone Pillar Farmstand - 6 dozen farm fresh eggs and 6 hand picked seasonal bouquets - located in Tavistock, Ontario or delivery can be arranged - flowers will be ready mid July and recipient will be contacted when subscription will begin

$100 Canadian gift card and golfballs item
$100 Canadian gift card and golfballs
$50

Starting bid

$120 value

$75 wild hog gift card and chocolate set item
$75 wild hog gift card and chocolate set
$50

Starting bid

$100 value

Spikeball item
Spikeball
$25

Starting bid

$55 value

$50 gift card and hand lotion set item
$50 gift card and hand lotion set
$25

Starting bid

$50 value

Candle and $50 giftcard item
Candle and $50 giftcard
$25

Starting bid

$50 value

Delux sheet set and $50 gift card item
Delux sheet set and $50 gift card
$25

Starting bid

$70 value

Riverside Flowers item
Riverside Flowers
$25

Starting bid

Board game item
Board game
$40

Starting bid

$70 value

1 hour massage item
1 hour massage
$25

Starting bid

$85 value

LG bag candy and $50 gift card item
LG bag candy and $50 gift card
$25

Starting bid

$70 value

Graphite wheeled hockey bag item
Graphite wheeled hockey bag
$20

Starting bid

$80 value

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