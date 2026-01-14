Hespeler Baptist Church

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Hespeler Baptist Church

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Men's Book Study

Book Study with Pastor Sean (3rd Wednesday of the Month) item
Book Study with Pastor Sean (3rd Wednesday of the Month)
Pay what you can

You Don’t Have to Be a Full-Time Theologian to Understand and Love Theology

Theology is not just an academic subject. It’s a spiritual practice for every believer, even those who feel too busy for rigorous study or aren’t advanced readers. To make theology accessible to a wider audience, Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley have combined content from Reformed Systematic Theology into one abridged book. Richly biblical, faithfully doctrinal, warmly experiential, and consistently practical, Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology ministers to the whole person―head, heart, and hands.

Featuring shorter chapters, less technical language, and chapter summaries, this guide includes material from all 4 volumes of Reformed Systematic TheologyRevelation and God (volume 1); Man and Christ (volume 2); Spirit and Salvation (volume 3); and Church and Last Things (volume 4). Drawing on the historical theology of the Reformed tradition, Essentials of Reformed Theology helps readers of various ages and educational levels grow in their understanding and application of the truth presented in God’s word.

  • Abridged Version of Reformed Systematic Theology: Includes shorter chapters, light footnotes, chapter summaries that highlight key words, simplified language, a guide to theologians from history, a glossary of theological terms, and more
  • Explores 8 Essential Spiritual Themes: Revelation, God, man, Christ, the Holy Spirit, salvation, the church, and last things
  • Accessible: Ideal for a variety of ages and education levels, as well as for people with limited time to study
Book Study with Pastor Sergei (Last Friday of the month) item
Book Study with Pastor Sergei (Last Friday of the month)
Pay what you can

You Don’t Have to Be a Full-Time Theologian to Understand and Love Theology

Theology is not just an academic subject. It’s a spiritual practice for every believer, even those who feel too busy for rigorous study or aren’t advanced readers. To make theology accessible to a wider audience, Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley have combined content from Reformed Systematic Theology into one abridged book. Richly biblical, faithfully doctrinal, warmly experiential, and consistently practical, Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology ministers to the whole person―head, heart, and hands.

Featuring shorter chapters, less technical language, and chapter summaries, this guide includes material from all 4 volumes of Reformed Systematic TheologyRevelation and God (volume 1); Man and Christ (volume 2); Spirit and Salvation (volume 3); and Church and Last Things (volume 4). Drawing on the historical theology of the Reformed tradition, Essentials of Reformed Theology helps readers of various ages and educational levels grow in their understanding and application of the truth presented in God’s word.

  • Abridged Version of Reformed Systematic Theology: Includes shorter chapters, light footnotes, chapter summaries that highlight key words, simplified language, a guide to theologians from history, a glossary of theological terms, and more
  • Explores 8 Essential Spiritual Themes: Revelation, God, man, Christ, the Holy Spirit, salvation, the church, and last things
  • Accessible: Ideal for a variety of ages and education levels, as well as for people with limited time to study
Book Study with Pastor Caleb item
Book Study with Pastor Caleb
Pay what you can

You Don’t Have to Be a Full-Time Theologian to Understand and Love Theology

Theology is not just an academic subject. It’s a spiritual practice for every believer, even those who feel too busy for rigorous study or aren’t advanced readers. To make theology accessible to a wider audience, Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley have combined content from Reformed Systematic Theology into one abridged book. Richly biblical, faithfully doctrinal, warmly experiential, and consistently practical, Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology ministers to the whole person―head, heart, and hands.

Featuring shorter chapters, less technical language, and chapter summaries, this guide includes material from all 4 volumes of Reformed Systematic TheologyRevelation and God (volume 1); Man and Christ (volume 2); Spirit and Salvation (volume 3); and Church and Last Things (volume 4). Drawing on the historical theology of the Reformed tradition, Essentials of Reformed Theology helps readers of various ages and educational levels grow in their understanding and application of the truth presented in God’s word.

  • Abridged Version of Reformed Systematic Theology: Includes shorter chapters, light footnotes, chapter summaries that highlight key words, simplified language, a guide to theologians from history, a glossary of theological terms, and more
  • Explores 8 Essential Spiritual Themes: Revelation, God, man, Christ, the Holy Spirit, salvation, the church, and last things
  • Accessible: Ideal for a variety of ages and education levels, as well as for people with limited time to study
Book Study with Pastor Kevin (Sunday 2:00-4pm) item
Book Study with Pastor Kevin (Sunday 2:00-4pm)
Pay what you can

You Don’t Have to Be a Full-Time Theologian to Understand and Love Theology

Theology is not just an academic subject. It’s a spiritual practice for every believer, even those who feel too busy for rigorous study or aren’t advanced readers. To make theology accessible to a wider audience, Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley have combined content from Reformed Systematic Theology into one abridged book. Richly biblical, faithfully doctrinal, warmly experiential, and consistently practical, Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology ministers to the whole person―head, heart, and hands.

Featuring shorter chapters, less technical language, and chapter summaries, this guide includes material from all 4 volumes of Reformed Systematic TheologyRevelation and God (volume 1); Man and Christ (volume 2); Spirit and Salvation (volume 3); and Church and Last Things (volume 4). Drawing on the historical theology of the Reformed tradition, Essentials of Reformed Theology helps readers of various ages and educational levels grow in their understanding and application of the truth presented in God’s word.

  • Abridged Version of Reformed Systematic Theology: Includes shorter chapters, light footnotes, chapter summaries that highlight key words, simplified language, a guide to theologians from history, a glossary of theological terms, and more
  • Explores 8 Essential Spiritual Themes: Revelation, God, man, Christ, the Holy Spirit, salvation, the church, and last things
  • Accessible: Ideal for a variety of ages and education levels, as well as for people with limited time to study
Book Study item
Book Study
Pay what you can

You Don’t Have to Be a Full-Time Theologian to Understand and Love Theology

Theology is not just an academic subject. It’s a spiritual practice for every believer, even those who feel too busy for rigorous study or aren’t advanced readers. To make theology accessible to a wider audience, Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley have combined content from Reformed Systematic Theology into one abridged book. Richly biblical, faithfully doctrinal, warmly experiential, and consistently practical, Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology ministers to the whole person―head, heart, and hands.

Featuring shorter chapters, less technical language, and chapter summaries, this guide includes material from all 4 volumes of Reformed Systematic TheologyRevelation and God (volume 1); Man and Christ (volume 2); Spirit and Salvation (volume 3); and Church and Last Things (volume 4). Drawing on the historical theology of the Reformed tradition, Essentials of Reformed Theology helps readers of various ages and educational levels grow in their understanding and application of the truth presented in God’s word.

  • Abridged Version of Reformed Systematic Theology: Includes shorter chapters, light footnotes, chapter summaries that highlight key words, simplified language, a guide to theologians from history, a glossary of theological terms, and more
  • Explores 8 Essential Spiritual Themes: Revelation, God, man, Christ, the Holy Spirit, salvation, the church, and last things
  • Accessible: Ideal for a variety of ages and education levels, as well as for people with limited time to study

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