Men's Book Study

You Don’t Have to Be a Full-Time Theologian to Understand and Love Theology

Theology is not just an academic subject. It’s a spiritual practice for every believer, even those who feel too busy for rigorous study or aren’t advanced readers. To make theology accessible to a wider audience, Joel R. Beeke and Paul M. Smalley have combined content from Reformed Systematic Theology into one abridged book. Richly biblical, faithfully doctrinal, warmly experiential, and consistently practical, Essentials of Reformed Systematic Theology ministers to the whole person―head, heart, and hands.

Featuring shorter chapters, less technical language, and chapter summaries, this guide includes material from all 4 volumes of Reformed Systematic Theology: Revelation and God (volume 1); Man and Christ (volume 2); Spirit and Salvation (volume 3); and Church and Last Things (volume 4). Drawing on the historical theology of the Reformed tradition, Essentials of Reformed Theology helps readers of various ages and educational levels grow in their understanding and application of the truth presented in God’s word.