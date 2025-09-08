Men's Fall Book Study

Dads today are often overwhelmed with both the responsibility and the complexity of raising sons in this challenging culture. At the same time self-initiation is killing our young men. Without strong mentors, boys are walking alone into a wilderness of conflicting messages about who they should be as men.



The Intentional Father is a helpful antidote, filled with practical steps to help men raise sons of consequence--young men who know what they believe, know who they are, and will stand up against the negative cultural trends of our day. Jon Tyson lays out a clear path for fathers and sons that includes



- guiding principles

- intentional steps to take

- questions to think about

- stats, charts, and data visualizations



It's not enough to hope our sons will become good men. We need them to be good at being men. This book shows new dads and fathers, grandfathers, and other male mentors how to lead the way.