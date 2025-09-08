Men's Fall Book Study

Sometimes parents wish there was a guaranteed formula for raising good kids—a certain list of rules to follow to ensure they’d have obedient children. But if moms and dads view their role through the lens of God’s grace, they will see that the gospel must first shape how they parent before they can effectively shape their children.
In the bestselling book Parenting, Paul David Tripp unfolds a more biblical perspective on parenting than merely adhering to a list of rules. He lays out 14 gospel-centered principles that will radically change the way parents think about what it means to raise up a child, informing everything they do as a parent. This edition includes a section of engaging study questions for every chapter, helping individuals and groups reflect on each topic in greater depth.
Christ-Centered Advice for Families: Explains how the gospel should affect the way parents interact with their children at every age
16 Key Verses.
1 Overarching Story.
This book highlights 16 key Bible verses that stand as “turning points” in the biblical storyline—enabling us to see God’s incredible plan to redeem his people and glorify his name from Genesis to Revelation. Whether it’s exploring the creation of humanity, the establishment of the covenants, or the coming of the Messiah, this book will help Christians see how God’s Word tells a single story about his sovereignty, glory, and grace.
The chasm between the biblical vision of marriage and the common human conception is—and has always been—gargantuan. Reflecting on over forty years of matrimony, John Piper exalts the biblical meaning of marriage over its emotion, exhorting couples to keep their covenant as a display of Christ’s covenant-keeping love for the church. He aims to lift the church’s low view of marriage to something infinitely greater, namely, a vision of Jesus’s unswerving allegiance to and affection for his bride. This Momentary Marriage unpacks the biblical vision, its unexpected contours, and its weighty implications for married, single, divorced, and remarried alike.
All too often, our heads can feel like they are caught in a dark, lonely battle between what we want to do and what we know we should do. God feels distant and we feel dirty. This book in the First Steps series tackles the fundamental, day–to–day difficulties experienced by every Christian, and looks at the question Why Did Life Just Get Harder?
Pastor Jason Helopoulos calls parents and church leaders to reclaim the practice of family worship. This indispensable means of grace directs our children to seek Christ daily, preparing them to go out into the world as fully functioning Christian adults, who love Christ and see all of life in relation to Him.
Dads today are often overwhelmed with both the responsibility and the complexity of raising sons in this challenging culture. At the same time self-initiation is killing our young men. Without strong mentors, boys are walking alone into a wilderness of conflicting messages about who they should be as men.
The Intentional Father is a helpful antidote, filled with practical steps to help men raise sons of consequence--young men who know what they believe, know who they are, and will stand up against the negative cultural trends of our day. Jon Tyson lays out a clear path for fathers and sons that includes
- guiding principles
- intentional steps to take
- questions to think about
- stats, charts, and data visualizations
It's not enough to hope our sons will become good men. We need them to be good at being men. This book shows new dads and fathers, grandfathers, and other male mentors how to lead the way.
