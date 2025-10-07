Mental Health First Aid Essentials - Jan 28

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is the support provided to a person who may be experiencing a decline in their mental well-being or a mental health crisis.



Course participants will learn how to recognize signs that a person may be experiencing a decline in their mental well-being or a mental health crisis and encourage that person to:



- Talk about declines in their mental well-being

- Discuss professional and other supports that could help with recovery to improved mental well-being- Reach out to these supports

- Assist in a mental health or substance use crisis

- Use MHFA actions to maintain one’s own mental well-being