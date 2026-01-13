Mental Health First Aid - Hanover

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About this event
$175 plus HST = $197.75
$87.50 + HST = $98.87 Thank you to generous sponsors in our community, a limited number of spaces are available for each training for free.
You will be prompted to insert the email address of your accounts payable/finance contact person. The employer will be billed the general admission price.
Thank you to generous sponsors in our community, a limited number of spaces are available for each training for free.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!