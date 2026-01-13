Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce Mental Health and Addiction Services

Hosted by

Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce Mental Health and Addiction Services

About this event

Mental Health First Aid - Hanover

356 9th St

Hanover, ON N4N 3L5, Canada

General Admission
$197.75

$175 plus HST = $197.75

Half price option
$98.87

$87.50 + HST = $98.87 Thank you to generous sponsors in our community, a limited number of spaces are available for each training for free.

Please bill my employer
Free

You will be prompted to insert the email address of your accounts payable/finance contact person. The employer will be billed the general admission price.

Subsidized space
Free

Thank you to generous sponsors in our community, a limited number of spaces are available for each training for free.

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