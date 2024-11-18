Support, Appreciations and Opportunities with Advertising

Hosted by
About this event
Did you know that The Oxford School Board of Directors have kept the tradition alive and treated us to the “Wednesday Coffee Delivery” since our days in Innerkip as Trinity? We love seeing our Board Members in the school and deeply appreciate this delivery! With your donation you get to showcase your support and your business/family with your logo featured in the kitchen for Teachers to see, and you can even include a note of thanks if you wish. (Please reach out to Mrs.Fraser if you'd like to leave a message for teachers)
We thank you for your support!
Donor Recognition & Advertising:
-Logo featured in the kitchen for teachers (with a note of your choice if you like)
-Confirmed sponsorship on our up and coming school directory
-Shout-out on School Story of Our Classroom Dojo App
Our Friday weekly teas are a beloved tradition that brings our community together for a blend of conversation, and celebration and learning. The highlights of tea time are presentations by class spokespeople, drama and musical displays. Each tea time wraps up with kindness bear awards.
If you would like advertise at a particular weekly tea, please reach out to Kim Dorken.
Donor Recognition & Advertising:
-Logo featured in The Oxford Hall and name mentioned at the event
-Confirmed sponsorship on our up and coming school directory
-Shout-out on School Story of Our Classroom Dojo App and / or our Social Media Facebook and Instagram
Our special teas (Muffins for Moms, Donuts for Dudes and Fancy Dress Tea) are special traditions that tend to bring a high volume of families into the school and do a fantastic job of bringing our community together to celebrate the wonderful people in our lives and our year end achievements.
If you would like to advertise at one of these particular special teas please reach out to Kim Dorken to schedule.
Donor Recognition & Advertising:
-Logo featured in The Oxford Hall and name mentioned at the event
-Confirmed sponsorship on our up and coming school directory
-Student led advertising at our event of your business (they are sweetly energetic about this!)
-Shout-out on School Story of Our Classroom Dojo App and / or our Social Media Facebook and Instagram
Thank you for helping our Wild Community Connection to celebrate our TOS families and connections. Your sponsorships helps us to run this event and is a wonderful way to advertise your business with this support!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!