Support, Appreciations and Opportunities with Advertising

Did you know that The Oxford School Board of Directors have kept the tradition alive and treated us to the “Wednesday Coffee Delivery” since our days in Innerkip as Trinity? We love seeing our Board Members in the school and deeply appreciate this delivery! With your donation you get to showcase your support and your business/family with your logo featured in the kitchen for Teachers to see, and you can even include a note of thanks if you wish. (Please reach out to Mrs.Fraser if you'd like to leave a message for teachers)







We thank you for your support!







Donor Recognition & Advertising:



-Logo featured in the kitchen for teachers (with a note of your choice if you like)



-Confirmed sponsorship on our up and coming school directory



-Shout-out on School Story of Our Classroom Dojo App