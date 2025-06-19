Mera Shyam

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About this event
Anubhav is the joy of experience — of being present, open, and deeply moved.
In the Anubhav Rows, you come not just to watch, but to feel: to witness each note, each movement, each emotion as it unfolds before you. These seats are a space of connection — where the dance meets you, and becomes your own quiet moment of reflection.
Whether this is your first classical performance or your hundredth, your presence here matters. You complete the circle of art by receiving it.
Anuranan means inner resonance — the vibration that continues long after the sound has faded.
The Anuranan Circle is for those whose love for the arts is so deep, they don’t just witness the performance — they reflect it, embody it, echo it in soul and stillness. Seated close, yet listening inward, they become part of the dance itself.
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