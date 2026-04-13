Meraki Synchro

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Meraki Synchro

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Novice Meraki Practice Gear & Merch

Embroidery Cost for Yoga Jacket item
Embroidery Cost for Yoga Jacket
$29

Purchase this item if you are having your Lululemon define yoga jacket embellished with the Meraki Logo.


NOTE: Lululemon Define Yoga Jackets must be purchased in-store at Lululemon. You can then deliver your yoga jacket to your Team Manager to have it embroidered.

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Your FIRST Name Embroidry item
Your FIRST Name Embroidry
$10

Returners, have your name embroidered on your Meraki Lulu jacket sleeve.
Bring your freshly cleaned jacket to your manager to have your first name added to the sleeve (Novice & up).

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Meraki-Branded Vest - Adult Sizing item
Meraki-Branded Vest - Adult Sizing
$80

Meraki-branded, Adult size vest. No sizing chart available, but runs true-to-size.


Price includes all taxes and embroidery costs.


Please be aware that Meraki merchandise cannot be returned once purchased. Please confirm all sizing is correct before ordering.

Meraki-Branded Vest - Youth Sizing item
Meraki-Branded Vest - Youth Sizing item
Meraki-Branded Vest - Youth Sizing
$46

Meraki-branded, Youth size vest.

Price includes all taxes and embroidery costs.


Please be aware that Meraki merchandise cannot be returned once purchased. Please confirm all sizing is correct before ordering.

Meraki Novice & Gold Supplex Leggings item
Meraki Novice & Gold Supplex Leggings
$54

Meraki-branded, Supplex black figure skating training leggings with large waist band made for Novice & Gold Skaters.


Price includes all taxes and silk screening costs.


Please be aware that Meraki merchandise cannot be returned once purchased. Please confirm all sizing is correct before ordering.

Meraki Fleece Blanket item
Meraki Fleece Blanket
$65

Stay warm in style with our new Meraki Synchro fleece buffalo plaid blankets — cozy, soft, and perfect for chilly competition days or early-morning practices. Each blanket comes with its own matching carry bag, making it easy to toss in your rink bag or keep in the car. Whether you’re cheering from the stands or traveling with the team, this Meraki must-have keeps you comfortable, coordinated, and ready for every skate!

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Meraki Canvas Tote item
Meraki Canvas Tote
$26

Carry a little inspiration everywhere with our Meraki Synchro canvas tote — featuring the beautiful definition of “Meraki” printed on the front. Spacious, durable, and effortlessly stylish, it’s perfect for hauling skate gear, groceries, or everyday essentials. Whether you’re heading to the rink or running errands, this tote is a daily reminder to do everything with heart, creativity, and Meraki spirit.

Size: 20″w x 17.5″h x 7″d

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Meraki Scarf item
Meraki Scarf
$22

Show your Meraki pride with our official Meraki Synchro Scarf—a lightweight accessory that’s easy to carry and adds a quick pop of team style without bulk or fuss. Perfect for rink-side cheering!

Made from ultra-soft, smooth microfleece and featuring our team colours and logo, it’s the ideal piece for athletes, parents, and fans alike. Wrap yourself in team spirit at practices, competitions, or anywhere you want to represent Meraki with pride.

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Holiday Cheer Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards item
Holiday Cheer Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards
$22

Five whimsical, wintery greeting card designs that capture the joy of skating and the warmth of the holiday season.

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Birthday Spark Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards item
Birthday Spark Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards
$22

Five fun ways to say Happy Birthday - the perfect greeting cards to wish someone a year that glides as smoothly as a perfect spiral.

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Everyday Inspiration Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards item
Everyday Inspiration Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards
$22

Five encouraging, artful greeting cards that lift the spirit and celebrate perseverance, creativity and joy.

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Love & Care Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards item
Love & Care Variety 5 Pack of Greeting Cards
$22

A warm mix of five greeting cards for life's tender moments - think Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, or just-because days.

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Competition Trading Pin item
Competition Trading Pin
$3

Each year, Meraki creates a unique pin for our skaters to trade with other clubs. Skaters display all the pins they collect on their Pin Bears as a special way to showcase the memories and connections made throughout the competition season. Pins are always thoughtfully designed by one of our Parent Volunteers!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!