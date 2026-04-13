Merch 2026

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New merch!
Mandatory for all that are traveling this year.
This locally-sourced, white T-shirt will have the CISV 7t5th anniversary logo on the front and a design on the back.
New merch! Mandatory for all that are traveling this year. This locally-sourced, grey hoodie will have the CISV Canada logo on the front and a design on the back.
New Merch! 75th Anniversary design. Makes a great trader for those travelling or gift for staff or homestay.
This thank you card has a vibrant image on the front and then blank on the inside. Perfect to write a thank you to a homestay, staff, or leader.
We have a limited selection of this CISV Canada made t-shirt specifically for our 75th anniversary.
Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th.
This gold coloured pendant measures 1.9cm from top to bottom. Featuring the CISV logo on the front and our tagline on the back.
Note: Limited amount so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th/June 3rd.
Planes, Trains and Cars CISV design.
This was leftover awesome traveling merch from previous years. Makes a great trader for those travelling.
Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th. (only youth sizes left!)
ABC (red), License Plate (burgundy) CISV design.
This was leftover awesome traveling merch from previous years. Makes a great trader for those travelling.
Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th/June 3rd. (only youth sizes left!)
CISV Canada design.
This was leftover awesome traveling merch from previous years. Makes a great trader for those travelling.
Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th/June 3rd (Only youth and adult XL sizes left!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!