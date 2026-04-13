CISV Waterloo Region

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CISV Waterloo Region

About this shop

Merch 2026

NEW T-shirt (white) item
NEW T-shirt (white)
$30

New merch!
Mandatory for all that are traveling this year.

This locally-sourced, white T-shirt will have the CISV 7t5th anniversary logo on the front and a design on the back.

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NEW zip up Hoodie (grey) item
NEW zip up Hoodie (grey)
$50

New merch! Mandatory for all that are traveling this year. This locally-sourced, grey hoodie will have the CISV Canada logo on the front and a design on the back.

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1/4 of Traveling Leader's Merch item
1/4 of Traveling Leader's Merch
$20
If you are part of a delegation that has a leader, this is how you can pay for your portion of their traveling merch (t-shirt and sweatshirt). Thanks!
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NEW - Tote Bags (optional) item
NEW - Tote Bags (optional)
$10

New Merch! 75th Anniversary design. Makes a great trader for those travelling or gift for staff or homestay.

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NEW - Thank you card (optional) item
NEW - Thank you card (optional)
$2

This thank you card has a vibrant image on the front and then blank on the inside. Perfect to write a thank you to a homestay, staff, or leader.

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NEW - CISV 75th Anniversary Tshirt (Navy) (optional) item
NEW - CISV 75th Anniversary Tshirt (Navy) (optional)
$25

We have a limited selection of this CISV Canada made t-shirt specifically for our 75th anniversary.


Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th.

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CISV Pendent - optional item
CISV Pendent - optional
$10

This gold coloured pendant measures 1.9cm from top to bottom. Featuring the CISV logo on the front and our tagline on the back.

Note: Limited amount so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th/June 3rd.

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Past merch - Hoodie (Burgundy) item
Past merch - Hoodie (Burgundy)
$25

Planes, Trains and Cars CISV design.

This was leftover awesome traveling merch from previous years. Makes a great trader for those travelling.

Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th. (only youth sizes left!)

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Past merch - T-Shirt (Red OR Burgundy) item
Past merch - T-Shirt (Red OR Burgundy) item
Past merch - T-Shirt (Red OR Burgundy)
$15

ABC (red), License Plate (burgundy) CISV design.

This was leftover awesome traveling merch from previous years. Makes a great trader for those travelling.

Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th/June 3rd. (only youth sizes left!)

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Past merch - Sweatpants (Black) item
Past merch - Sweatpants (Black)
$20

CISV Canada design.

This was leftover awesome traveling merch from previous years. Makes a great trader for those travelling.

Note: Not all sizes are available so best to order this one at the next JB Activity on May 6th/June 3rd (Only youth and adult XL sizes left!)

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