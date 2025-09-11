Merchandise Shop

Glass Water Bottle
CA$25

Designed with your style and comfort in mind, this bottle is more than just a thirst quencher – it's a statement piece.

  • Borosilicate glass
  • Bamboo lid
  • 591 ml capacity
Rustic Coffee Mug
CA$15

Whether you're savouring your morning cup or gathered around a crackling campfire, this mug is up to the task.

  • Ceramic
  • Single wall
  • 355 ml capacity
Cotton Tote Bag
CA$10

Carry essentials in style with this 100% natural cotton tote bag.

A-Flex One Touch Seamless Panel Cap
CA$45

This cap has a one touch, seamless panel, made of one touch Polyester. It features a buckram laminated front pre-curved peak fitted back with elasticized sweatband.

Port Authority Toque
CA$20

Keep out the chill with this comfortable and stylish toque.

The Core Lanyard
CA$5
