Mermaids 2025 Online Auction

Build family memories with an annual family membership to the Aquatarium and an annual family membership to the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, plus YMCA swag and a fun package from the Kingston Forest and Nature School. Come explore the Aquatarium with unlimited visits, discounts to all sorts of great benefits, and much more. Also stretch your mind, body and spirit at the YMCA, including access to their fitness facilities, pool and much more. (Approximate Value: $1800)
The Open Waves Package
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind summer experience in Brockville with a two night stay at the Holiday Inn Jacuzzi Suite and a weekend pass to the 2025 Tall Ships Festival, including sail-out cruise and Captain's Reception. See the sights of the Tall Ships Festival, exploring the visiting vessels and the many offerings of summertime on the St. Lawrence River, then head back to the Holiday Inn to rest and recharge, or invite friends from away to take in the Tall Ships Festival with you. Also included is a kit by the Kingston Forest and Nature School and a hand-made stuffy by Kara, as well as a sweet treat. (Approximate Value: $1250.00)
The Dive-In Package
$200
Starting bid
Dive in to your health and fitness with an annual adult membership to the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, plus tickets to the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival. Expand your physical and mental health with access to the YMCA's fitness facilities and their many program offerings, plus get some cool YMCA swag. Then go to Prescott and enjoy this summer's offerings by the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival with two tickets to their performances in 2025. See Much Ado About Nothing, Sherlock Holmes and the Vanishing Hour, or Play On! A Shakespeare-Inspired Mixtape. Also included are 2 Prime Cut Steaks from Fallview Farms. (Approximate Value: $900)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!