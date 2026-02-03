Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

Hosted by

Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

About this event

Where's MERTWaldo Tickets 2026

Engineering Ticket
$26.69

Includes 5 Bar-Stops, 2 Apartment Stops, 1 Mystery Stop and Admission to the After Party.

Non-Engineering Ticket
$32.69

Includes 5 Bar-Stops, 2 Apartment Stops, 1 Mystery Stop and Admission to the After Party.

Non-Drinking Ticket
$21.69

Includes 5 Bar-Stops, 2 Apartment Stops, 1 Mystery Stop and Admission to the After Party, all with the non-alcohol option.

Staff Ticket
$14.20

Helping staff one stop (drinks included) and admission to the after party.

After Party Only Ticket
$6.69

Tickets for admission to only the after party.

Add a donation for Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!