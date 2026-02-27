BGC South Vancouver Island

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BGC South Vancouver Island

About this event

Metchosin Outdoor Adventure Camp School Rentals

3900 Metchosin Rd

Victoria, BC V9C 4A5, Canada

School Trip - Under 20 Students - Half Day
$200

This Field Trip is for Land Use only. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.

School Trip - Under 20 Students - Full Day
$250

This Field Trip is for Land Use only. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.

School Trip - Under 20 Students - Full Day - Climbing/Ropes
$350

This Field Trip is a full day with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.

1-School Trip - Over 20 Students - Full Day - Climbing/Ropes
$500

This Field Trip is a full day for a single class, with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.

1-School Trip - Over 20 Students - Full Day
$400

This Field Trip is for Land Use only for a single class. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.

2-School Trip - Over 20 Students - Full Day - Climbing/Ropes
$600

This Field Trip is a full day for 2 classes, with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.

2-School Trip - Over 20 Students - Full Day
$500

This Field Trip is for Land Use only for 2 classes. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.

3-School Trip - Over 20 Students - Full Day - Climbing/Ropes
$700

This Field Trip is a full day for 3 classes, with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.

3-School Trip - Over 20 Students - Full Day
$600

This Field Trip is for Land Use only for 3 classes. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.

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