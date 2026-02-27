Metchosin Outdoor Adventure Camp School Rentals

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About this event
This Field Trip is for Land Use only. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.
This Field Trip is for Land Use only. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.
This Field Trip is a full day with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.
This Field Trip is a full day for a single class, with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.
This Field Trip is for Land Use only for a single class. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.
This Field Trip is a full day for 2 classes, with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.
This Field Trip is for Land Use only for 2 classes. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.
This Field Trip is a full day for 3 classes, with access to the Climbing wall and Low Ropes course with BGCSVI Staff.
This Field Trip is for Land Use only for 3 classes. Low Ropes and Climbing Wall not included.
$
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