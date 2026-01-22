Métis Fiddle Weekend with Patti Kusturok

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About this event
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Learn a selection of tunes composed by Andy De Jarlis from North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame member and University of Manitoba fiddle instructor Patti Kusturok!
Lunch is provided on Saturday, and snacks are provided both Saturday and Sunday.
Workshop Schedule:
Saturday, March 21, 9AM-5PM
Sunday, March 22, 9AM-12PM
Old-time dance featuring Patti Kusturok and friends Joseph Desjarlais, Lucas Welsh, and Cathy Sproule. Bar and Concession, includes late-night lunch.
Those attending the weekend workshop get free admission into the dance!
Old-time dance featuring Patti Kusturok and friends Joseph Desjarlais, Lucas Welsh, and Cathy Sproule. Bar and Concession available, includes late-night lunch.
Those attending the weekend workshop get free admission into the dance!
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