Northern Lights Bluegrass & Old Tyme Music Society, Inc.

Hosted by

Northern Lights Bluegrass & Old Tyme Music Society, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Métis Fiddle Weekend with Patti Kusturok

1235 20th St W

Saskatoon, SK S7M 5B6, Canada

Add a donation for Northern Lights Bluegrass & Old Tyme Music Society, Inc.

$

Weekend Workshop (includes Old Time Dance Admission!)
$150

Learn a selection of tunes composed by Andy De Jarlis from North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame member and University of Manitoba fiddle instructor Patti Kusturok!

Lunch is provided on Saturday, and snacks are provided both Saturday and Sunday.

Workshop Schedule:

Saturday, March 21, 9AM-5PM

Sunday, March 22, 9AM-12PM

Old Time Dance - Adult Ticket
$20

Old-time dance featuring Patti Kusturok and friends Joseph Desjarlais, Lucas Welsh, and Cathy Sproule. Bar and Concession, includes late-night lunch.


Those attending the weekend workshop get free admission into the dance!

Old Time Dance - Youth Ticket
$10

Old-time dance featuring Patti Kusturok and friends Joseph Desjarlais, Lucas Welsh, and Cathy Sproule. Bar and Concession available, includes late-night lunch.

Those attending the weekend workshop get free admission into the dance!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!