Mexico YU Adventures Silent Auction

Starting bid
Head Hunters salon and day spa Gift Certificate with a beautiful amika: bag and Kevin.Murphy Shampoo and Conditioner.
Donated By: Head Hunters Salon
Market Place Value: $380.00
Starting bid
This is a beautiful Aspen Shoulder bag beige with a set of trio clay heart earrings.
From: Elite Bridal Boutique
Market Value:158.55
Starting bid
Beautiful Wooden wall art Caution free range chickens.
Donated by: Georgie Loou
Market Value: $40.00
Starting bid
A lovely kitchen bundle basket with a tea towel pack, candle, room spray, kitchen hand soap, and lotion.
Donated by: Nadine
Market Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Pottery handless mug or utensil holder, holds 15 oz or 475 ml of liquid
Coffee or espresso cup holds 8oz or 250ml of liquid
3 slightly mis matched snack bowls holds 1 cup 250ml of dry or 8oz 250 ml of liquid
donated by: The Barker Family
Market Value: $55.00
Starting bid
Hand Crafted Wooden cutting board and some cutting board conditioner.
Donated by : Creekside Woodworks
Market Value: $65.00
Starting bid
Nice Soft blanket and a Flower lego set.
Donated by: Danielle
Market Value: $80.00
Starting bid
This Rocky gift package has 3 cold process soap bars and some serious scrub, hand lotion, lip balm, and 2 bath bombs.
Donated by: The Purdie Family
Market Value: 112.46
Starting bid
This is a beautifully knitted baby blanket and a gift card to McDonalds.
Donated by: Taia
Market Value: $60.00
Starting bid
These are a great addition to your home dish set there are 4 beautiful dinner bowls you can add to your collection.
Market Value: $47.99
Starting bid
This is a Red Deer Rebels signed Hockey stick.
Donated by: The Red Deer Rebels
Market Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Beautiful wine are framed picture, this would make a great addition to any home.
Market Value: $60.00
Starting bid
This is a game that the whole family can have fun with also known as Ladder toss game.
Donated By: Georgie Loou
Market Value: 89.99
Starting bid
This is a beautiful gift basket that has some dutch treats, candies chocolate, a duo hazelnut spread, some cheetos, and a soda.
Donated by: Makkinga Market
Market Value:$80.00
Starting bid
Three online Ukulele lessons are being offered 30 min per lesson.
Donated By: Mirka Bennett
Market Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Lenovo 100e Gen 3 11.6" HD Chromebook - Intel Celeron N4500 - 32 GB eMMC - 4 GB RAM - Chrome Operating System
Donated By: Haily Stevens
Market Value: $354
Starting bid
Get ready for a day of fun at Calaway Park a fun time for the whole family to be had. There are 4 one day tickets, with admission for the day, with unlimited rides, attraction, live entertainment and parking. The tickets may be enjoyed anytime through the 2026 season and will expire October 12th, 2026.
Donated By: Calaway Park
Market Value: 223.80 plus Tax
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal out and Mr Mikes Steakouse.
Donated by: Mr Mikes
Market Value: $25.00
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift certificate to Timeworn Charm.
Donated By: Timeworn Charm
Market Value: 50.00
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Cabela's.
Donated by: Cabela's
Market Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious meal at the Granary Kitchen.
Donated by: The Granary Kitchen
Market Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Two 1-hour passes for the aqua splash in Sylvan Lake.
Donated By: Aqua Splash
Market Value: $40.00
Starting bid
This contains 6lb ground beef, 4 packages of pork chops, 1 picnic roast(pork shoulder), and a package of bacon.
This Prairie Farm is a family-run regenerative farm near Alix, Alberta, raising livestock on rotationally grazed pasture to build healthy soil and nutrient-dense food. Our beef is grass-raised with care, and our milk-fed, pasture-raised pork is thoughtfully finished for exceptional flavour — all without unnecessary additives, so you can feel good about serving it to your family.
Donated by: The Schaefer Family Farm
Market Value: $190.00
Starting bid
This Basket has a variety of Bioderma porducts, Tree Hut raspberry fizz sugar scrub. La Roche-Posay Lipikar a couple of chocolates, and Peeps Guimauve.
Donated by: Shopers Drug Mart
Market Value: $170.00
Starting bid
Beautiful soft blanket and one red and one black Yeti mug
Donated by: Jane Wierzba Realtor
Market Value: $120.00
Starting bid
3 candles from Mama's Heart Art. Soy wax, 8 oz each, 40 hour burn time.
Costa Coco-Lime: Sparkling bergamot, tangerine, and lime layered with coconut, palm, and warm sandalwood.
El Churro: Golden fried pastry with swirls of cinnamon and caramelized brown sugar.
Sierra Ember: A cozy fireside blend of pine, cedarwood, smoky leather, and creamy vanilla.
All the candles are all paraben free and phthalate free and all made with natural soy wax.
Donated by: Mama's Heart Art
Marketplace Value: $75
