Mexico YU Adventures Silent Auction

3 candles from Mama's Heart Art. Soy wax, 8 oz each, 40 hour burn time.

Costa Coco-Lime: Sparkling bergamot, tangerine, and lime layered with coconut, palm, and warm sandalwood.

El Churro: Golden fried pastry with swirls of cinnamon and caramelized brown sugar.

Sierra Ember: A cozy fireside blend of pine, cedarwood, smoky leather, and creamy vanilla.

All the candles are all paraben free and phthalate free and all made with natural soy wax.

Donated by: Mama's Heart Art

Marketplace Value: $75