Mexico YU Adventures Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5025 50 St, Lacombe, AB T4L 1W8, Canada

Gift basket/Gift Certificate item
$150

Starting bid

Head Hunters salon and day spa Gift Certificate with a beautiful amika: bag and Kevin.Murphy Shampoo and Conditioner.

Donated By: Head Hunters Salon

Market Place Value: $380.00

Purse with Beautiful heart earrings item
$70

Starting bid

This is a beautiful Aspen Shoulder bag beige with a set of trio clay heart earrings.

From: Elite Bridal Boutique

Market Value:158.55

Wooden wall art item
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Wooden wall art Caution free range chickens.

Donated by: Georgie Loou

Market Value: $40.00

Kitchen Essentials Basket item
$40

Starting bid

A lovely kitchen bundle basket with a tea towel pack, candle, room spray, kitchen hand soap, and lotion.

Donated by: Nadine

Market Value: $80.00

Pottery item
$20

Starting bid

Pottery handless mug or utensil holder, holds 15 oz or 475 ml of liquid

Coffee or espresso cup holds 8oz or 250ml of liquid

3 slightly mis matched snack bowls holds 1 cup 250ml of dry or 8oz 250 ml of liquid

donated by: The Barker Family

Market Value: $55.00

Hand Crafted wood Cutting Board item
$30

Starting bid

Hand Crafted Wooden cutting board and some cutting board conditioner.

Donated by : Creekside Woodworks

Market Value: $65.00

Soft Blanket and Flower Lego set item
$40

Starting bid

Nice Soft blanket and a Flower lego set.

Donated by: Danielle

Market Value: $80.00

Rocky Self care package item
$60

Starting bid

This Rocky gift package has 3 cold process soap bars and some serious scrub, hand lotion, lip balm, and 2 bath bombs.

Donated by: The Purdie Family

Market Value: 112.46

Baby Blanket and McDonalds GiftCard item
$20

Starting bid

This is a beautifully knitted baby blanket and a gift card to McDonalds.

Donated by: Taia

Market Value: $60.00

Prisma Bowls item
$15

Starting bid

These are a great addition to your home dish set there are 4 beautiful dinner bowls you can add to your collection.

Market Value: $47.99

Red Deer Rebels Hockey Signed Stick item
Red Deer Rebels Hockey Signed Stick
$50

Starting bid

This is a Red Deer Rebels signed Hockey stick.

Donated by: The Red Deer Rebels

Market Value: $100.00

Framed Wine Art painting item
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful wine are framed picture, this would make a great addition to any home.

Market Value: $60.00

Bolaball item
$50

Starting bid

This is a game that the whole family can have fun with also known as Ladder toss game.

Donated By: Georgie Loou

Market Value: 89.99

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

This is a beautiful gift basket that has some dutch treats, candies chocolate, a duo hazelnut spread, some cheetos, and a soda.

Donated by: Makkinga Market

Market Value:$80.00

Online Ukulele Lessons item
$40

Starting bid

Three online Ukulele lessons are being offered 30 min per lesson.

Donated By: Mirka Bennett

Market Value: $100.00


Lenovo Chromebook item
Lenovo Chromebook
$170

Starting bid

Lenovo 100e Gen 3 11.6" HD Chromebook - Intel Celeron N4500 - 32 GB eMMC - 4 GB RAM - Chrome Operating System


Donated By: Haily Stevens

Market Value: $354

Gift Certificate Calaway Park item
$110

Starting bid

Get ready for a day of fun at Calaway Park a fun time for the whole family to be had. There are 4 one day tickets, with admission for the day, with unlimited rides, attraction, live entertainment and parking. The tickets may be enjoyed anytime through the 2026 season and will expire October 12th, 2026.

Donated By: Calaway Park

Market Value: 223.80 plus Tax

Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual Giftcertificate item
Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual Giftcertificate
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal out and Mr Mikes Steakouse.

Donated by: Mr Mikes

Market Value: $25.00

Gift Certificate to Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual item
Gift Certificate to Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal out and Mr Mikes Steakouse.

Donated by: Mr Mikes

Market Value: $25.00

Gift Certificate to Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual item
Gift Certificate to Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal out and Mr Mikes Steakouse.

Donated by: Mr Mikes

Market Value: $25.00

Gift Certificate to Timeworn Charm item
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Timeworn Charm.

Donated By: Timeworn Charm

Market Value: 50.00

Gift Certificate to Cabela's item
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to Cabela's.

Donated by: Cabela's

Market Value: $50.00

Gift Certificate to the Granary Kitchen item
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious meal at the Granary Kitchen.

Donated by: The Granary Kitchen

Market Value: $50.00

Aqua Splash item
Aqua Splash
$20

Starting bid

Two 1-hour passes for the aqua splash in Sylvan Lake.

Donated By: Aqua Splash

Market Value: $40.00

Meat Variety Package item
$100

Starting bid

This contains 6lb ground beef, 4 packages of pork chops, 1 picnic roast(pork shoulder), and a package of bacon. 


This Prairie Farm is a family-run regenerative farm near Alix, Alberta, raising livestock on rotationally grazed pasture to build healthy soil and nutrient-dense food. Our beef is grass-raised with care, and our milk-fed, pasture-raised pork is thoughtfully finished for exceptional flavour — all without unnecessary additives, so you can feel good about serving it to your family.


Donated by: The Schaefer Family Farm

Market Value: $190.00

Self Care Gift Basket item
$50

Starting bid

This Basket has a variety of Bioderma porducts, Tree Hut raspberry fizz sugar scrub. La Roche-Posay Lipikar a couple of chocolates, and Peeps Guimauve.

Donated by: Shopers Drug Mart

Market Value: $170.00

Soft Blanket and 2 Yeti mugs item
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful soft blanket and one red and one black Yeti mug

Donated by: Jane Wierzba Realtor

Market Value: $120.00

Soy Candle Bundle item
Soy Candle Bundle
$40

Starting bid

3 candles from Mama's Heart Art. Soy wax, 8 oz each, 40 hour burn time.

Costa Coco-Lime: Sparkling bergamot, tangerine, and lime layered with coconut, palm, and warm sandalwood.

El Churro: Golden fried pastry with swirls of cinnamon and caramelized brown sugar.

Sierra Ember: A cozy fireside blend of pine, cedarwood, smoky leather, and creamy vanilla.

All the candles are all paraben free and phthalate free and all made with natural soy wax.

Donated by: Mama's Heart Art

Marketplace Value: $75

