Sponsorships (Advertising & Promotions) for 500 A Celebration of the Anabaptist Mennonite Story

Join our top supporters sharing our Anabaptist Mennonite story. With recognition before and during the concert, as well as writing your name on posters and programs to be carried forward in family memory boxes and preserved for archival history. Let us help your company be remembered at the top level of support. This Platinum Level of Sponsorship Includes: *Logo placement on all event posters * Logo placement in the programme with a company blurb * Logo placement in 3 issues of the Roots & Branches * Social Media acknowledgement * Acknowledgement during event * Opportunity for company gifting or collateral at event * Meet and Greet with our Special Guests * 6 FREE FRONT ROW TICKETS

Join our top supporters sharing our Anabaptist Mennonite story. With recognition before and during the concert, as well as writing your name on posters and programs to be carried forward in family memory boxes and preserved for archival history. Let us help your company be remembered at the top level of support. This Platinum Level of Sponsorship Includes: *Logo placement on all event posters * Logo placement in the programme with a company blurb * Logo placement in 3 issues of the Roots & Branches * Social Media acknowledgement * Acknowledgement during event * Opportunity for company gifting or collateral at event * Meet and Greet with our Special Guests * 6 FREE FRONT ROW TICKETS

seeMoreDetailsMobile