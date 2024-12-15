The Mennonite Historical Society Of British Columbia
eventClosed
Sponsorships (Advertising & Promotions) for 500 A Celebration of the Anabaptist Mennonite Story
Platinum Level Sponsorship
CA$9,999
Join our top supporters sharing our Anabaptist Mennonite story. With recognition before and during the concert, as well as writing your name on posters and programs to be carried forward in family memory boxes and preserved for archival history. Let us help your company be remembered at the top level of support.
This Platinum Level of Sponsorship Includes:
*Logo placement on all event posters
* Logo placement in the programme with a company blurb
* Logo placement in 3 issues of the Roots & Branches
* Social Media acknowledgement
* Acknowledgement during event
* Opportunity for company gifting or collateral at event
* Meet and Greet with our Special Guests
* 6 FREE FRONT ROW TICKETS
Gold Level Sponsorship
CA$5,000
Become a Gold Level Sponsor and bring those close to join! Included in our Gold Level Sponsorship are the following promotions::
* Logo placement on all event posters
* Logo placement in the programme
* Social Media acknowledgement
* Acknowledgement during event
* Opportunity for company gifting or collateral at event
* Meet and Greet with our Special Guests
* 4 FREE FRONT ROW TICKETS
Silver Level Sponsorship
CA$2,500
Become a Silver Level Sponsor and bring those close to join!. Included in our Silver Level Sponsorship are the following promotions::
* Logo placement on all event posters
* Logo placement in the programme
* Acknowledgement during event
* Opportunity for company gifting or collateral at event
* Meet and Greet with our Special Guests
* 4 FREE FRONT ROW TICKETS
Bronze Level Sponsorship
CA$1,000
Your sponsorship here is a great way to start to join our list of sponsors while encouraging others close to join as well. Included in our Bronze Level Sponsorships are the following promotions:
* Logo placement on all event posters
* Acknowledgement during event
* Opportunity for company gifting or collateral at event
* Meet and Greet with our Special Guests
* 2 FREE FRONT ROW TICKETS
