Mi3L School gift card

Offered by
About this shop
20% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.
• The skin and coat reflect the dog’s state of health. An appropriate food is important in maintaining healthy skin and coat. The GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).
• Golden Retrievers can be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
• Excess weight gain can affect the health of Golden Retrievers, and therefore an appropriately balanced food is necessary for their well-being. GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT helps maintain the breed’s ideal weight with an appropriate calorie and fat content.
Ingredients:
Brown rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, wheat gluten, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, salt, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, monocalcium phosphate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3489 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 276 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)23%Crude Fat (min.)11%Crude Fiber (max.)5.7%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).07%Taurine* (min.)02%Glucosamine* (min.)891 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)9 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Proven results: Up to 92% optimal stool quality.
• Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity.An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
• A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal,corn,brewers rice,brown rice,corn gluten meal,chicken fat,brewers rice flour,pea fiber,natural flavors,wheat gluten,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,vegetable oil,sodium silico aluminate,potassium chloride,salt,psyllium seed husk,calcium carbonate,choline chloride,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),biotin,D-calcium pantothenate,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),vitamin A acetate,niacin supplement,folic acid,thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin B12 supplement,riboflavin supplement,vitamin D3 supplement],taurine,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,manganese proteinate,zinc oxide,ferrous sulfate, manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calcium iodate,sodium selenite, copper proteinate],GLA safflower oil,glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),magnesium oxide,chondroitin sulfate,rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3791 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 356 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0% Crude Fat (min.) 16.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 4.6% Moisture (max.) 10.0% Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Helps promote optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber. ?
• Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.
• Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, brown rice, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, DL-methionine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3755 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 360 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.46%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Helps promote optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber. ?
• Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, that can be placed under stress by body weight.
• Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, brown rice, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, DL-methionine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3755 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 360 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.46%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
20% lower than market price!
Product Information:
The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. FRENCH BULLDOG PUPPY kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and chew.
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. FRENCH BULLDOG PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. FRENCH BULLDOG PUPPY helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], Yucca schidigera extract, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content
This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 373 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min)28.0%
Crude Fat (min)18.0%
Crude Fiber (max)3.3%
Moisture (max)10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min)0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min)0.07%
Vitamin E (min)420 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min)743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min)8 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
Royal Canin French Bulldog Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred French Bulldogs 8 weeks to 12 months old.
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE: Unique kibble shape helps a French Bulldog easily pick up and chew their food
HEALTHY DEVELOPMENT: An exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E helps protect puppy development of the immune system
SKIN AND COAT: Aids in skin care by reinforcing the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin and coat
OPTIMAL STOOL: Helps reduce your Frenchie’s gas and stool odor with highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content
Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and skin health, and aid with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas during puppyhood.
Royal Canin French Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system to keep their bodies growing strong. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors. Once your French Bulldog puppy is over 12 months old, transition them to Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], Yucca schidigera extract, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 373 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min)28.0%
Crude Fat (min)18.0%
Crude Fiber (max)3.3%
Moisture (max)10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min)0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min)0.07%
Vitamin E (min)420 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min)743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min)8 mg/kg.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Having an upper jaw shorter than the lower one and a flat head almost as wide as it is long, Bulldogs exemplify a brachycephalic breed. BULLDOG ADULT kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
• This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and unpleasant stool odor. BULLDOG ADULT supports good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
• Diet plays an important part in maintaining healthy skin which is a critical component to the Bulldog’s overall well-being. The BULLDOG ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
• The Bulldog’s heavy structure can put stress on their joints. The BULLDOG ADULT formula helps support healthy bones and joints, and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, wheat, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, pork meal, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate(source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2- polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L tyrosine, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate,calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3591 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 277 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)22%Crude Fat (min.)12%Crude Fiber (max.)4.1%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).07%Glucosamine* (min.)818 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Helps support giant breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.?
• Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
• Formulated with key nutrients (including taurine) to support the heart health of giant dogs.?
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, brown rice, corn gluten meal, wheat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3958 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 427 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Taurine* (min.) 0.14%
Glucosamine* (min.) 446 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
20% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Labrador Retriever is a breed that tends to eat quickly without chewing its food. The cylinder shaped kibble of the LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps to slow the rate of ingestion and encourage the Labrador to chew his food.
• His northern ancestors needed plenty of calories before diving into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, and the Labrador Retriever has inherited his legendary appetite from them. As a result, he needs a carefully controlled diet to avoid becoming overweight. This exclusive formula helps maintain the adult Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight with an appropriate calorie content.
• As a determined athlete, the Labrador Retriever gives his all. His solid body, strong bones and his natural predisposition to gain weight are among the factors which can put stress on his joints. The LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps support healthy bones and joints by including glucosamine and chondroitin and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
• Dense, short hair with a thick undercoat provides Labrador Retrievers with an insulating, water resistant coat. Nutrition plays a vital role in skin and coat maintenance. The LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, brown rice, oat groats, brewers rice, barley, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, wheat gluten, pork meal, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), tea, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3478 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 275 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 5.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%
Glucosamine* (min.) 891 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 9 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy, encouraging him to chew.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY supports this breed’s sensitive digestive system with highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibers to limit intestinal fermentation and to help maintain a balanced intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
• Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in German Shepherd puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, oat groats, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, pea fiber, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3639 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28%Crude Fat (min.)14%Crude Fiber (max.)3.8%Moisture (max.)10%Calcium (min.)1.15%Phosphorus (min.)0.96%Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin Sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the adult Cocker Spaniel, making it easy to grasp and chew.
• Coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. COCKER SPANIEL ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA and Vitamin A.
• Excess weight gain can affect the overall health of Cocker Spaniels. This formula helps maintain an ideal weight for the Cocker Spaniel.
• The COCKER SPANIEL ADULT formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, salt, psyllium seed husk, vegetable oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, calcium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, DL methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3661 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 304 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)23%Crude Fat (min.)12%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10%Vitamin A (min.)13000 IU/kgEicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.)0.07%Vitamin A (min.)189000 IU/kgTaurine* (min.) 0.25%Glucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)4 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Labrador Retriever is a breed that tends to eat quickly without chewing its food. The cylinder shaped kibble of the LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY formula has been designed to slow the rate of ingestion and encourage the Labrador Retriever puppy to chew his food.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) to support the development of strong bones and healthy joints and a balanced energy intake for healthy weight gain in Labrador Retriever puppies.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, corn, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, egg product, vegetable oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement,menadione sodium bisulfite complex], choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3567 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 307 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 31.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Calcium (min.) 1.15%
Phosphorus (min.) 0.96%
Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Rottweiler has strong and broad upper and lower jaws with strong teeth meeting in a scissors bite. The kibble shape, size, texture and formula of ROTTWEILER ADULT is perfectly adapted to the Rottweiler and helps limit the food intake rate by encouraging chewing, while the high-energy content covers the requirements of the Rottweiler without overloading his stomach.
• Rottweiler breed dogs are prone to cardiac sensitivity. The ROTTWEILER ADULT formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
• Robust, enduring, calm and quiet, but with a strong temperament, the Rottweiler is the king of the guard dogs. Naturally athletic, his strongly muscled silhouette needs a high quality diet. ROTTWEILER ADULT helps maintain muscle mass with tailored levels of protein (24% min.) for his specific needs. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
• Whether working or just on a walk with his owner, the Rottweiler is always active and enthusiastic, and puts his joints under strain. The ROTTWEILER ADULT formula helps support healthy bones and joints and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brown rice, corn, chicken fat, brewers rice, wheat gluten, wheat, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, L-tyrosine, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium citrate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, L-lysine, DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3895 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 366 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.21%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%
Taurine* (min.) 0.18%
L-Carnitine* (min.) 581 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 891 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 9 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• A unique nutritional solution meeting the needs of the mother and her puppies during the first 5 stages of life: gestation, birth, lactation, weaning and growth up to 8 weeks. During the critical growth phase, the puppy's vulnerable immune system and digestive system are still developing. SMALL STARTER supports the mother and puppy's immune defenses with a special complex of antioxidants, and promotes optimal digestion with highly digestible ingredients, and prebiotics such as butyrate.
• During the end of gestation and through lactation, the mother's energy and nutritional needs change. SMALL STARTER helps to satisfy the mother's increased energy needs during this time, through a high energy (4255 kcal/kg) and fat (20.5%) content.
• Puppies require targeted nutritional support during the delicate transition from milk to solid food. SMALL STARTER helps to promote an easy transition to solid food and optimal stool quality through a highly digestible formula, including highly digestible proteins called low indigestible proteins (LIPs), as well as prebiotics and highly digestible carbohydrates.
• The mother may be fussy or even refuse to eat during gestation and lactation, while her puppies may have a difficult time adjusting to eating a solid kibble. SMALL STARTER is easily re-hydrated to help stimulate the mother’s fussy appetite, and to help her puppies transition to solid kibble with ease while being a highly palatable formula.
Ingredients:
Chicken meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn, dried beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, potassium phosphate, salt, calcium carbonate, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, butyrate, taurine, potassium chloride, L-tyrosine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement (vitamin B2), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals (zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite), L-carnitine, betacarotene, rosemary, preserved with natural mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 4255 kilocalories per kilogram or 383 kilocalories per cup ME (metabolizable energy) on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.5%Crude Fat (min.)20.5%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy's immune system develops gradually. SMALL PUPPY helps support your puppy's natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• Formulated to satisfy fussy appetites and meet the high energy needs of small breed puppies during the growth period.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, corn, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), calcium carbonate, salt, Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3891 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 354 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LARGE PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• LARGE PUPPY is formulated to meet the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies during their long growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, fish oil, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3667 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)3.75 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LARGE PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• LARGE PUPPY is formulated to meet the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies during their long growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, fish oil, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3667 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)3.75 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Product
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Having an upper jaw shorter than the lower one and a flat head almost as wide as it is long, Bulldogs exemplify a brachycephalic breed. BULLDOG PUPPY kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the Bulldog to pick up and chew.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
• Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in Bulldog puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. BULLDOG PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, oat groats, natural flavors, pork meal, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride(vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3713 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28%Crude Fat (min.)15%Crude Fiber (max.)4%Moisture (max.)10%Calcium (min.)1.5%Phosphorus (min.).96%Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Poodle has a long, straight muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of POODLE ADULT have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Skin and coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. POODLE ADULT is formulated with nutrients to help maintain the health of the Poodle’s curly, woolly coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and precise protein levels, this formulation supports continuous hair growth.
• The Poodle is known for his long life span. POODLE ADULT helps support the Poodle throughout his lifetime, even into maturity, with a selection of nutrients to maintain health and vitality.
• This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone with a precise protein content.
Ingredients:
Corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, L-lysine, sodium silico aluminate, DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-cystine, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3873 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.44%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Poodle has a long, straight muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of POODLE ADULT have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Skin and coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. POODLE ADULT is formulated with nutrients to help maintain the health of the Poodle’s curly, woolly coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and precise protein levels, this formulation supports continuous hair growth.
• The Poodle is known for his long life span. POODLE ADULT helps support the Poodle throughout his lifetime, even into maturity, with a selection of nutrients to maintain health and vitality.
• This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone with a precise protein content.
Ingredients:
Corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, grain distillers dried yeast, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, L-lysine, sodium silico aluminate, DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-cystine, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3880 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 353 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.44%
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Proven results: Up to 92% optimal stool quality.
• Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity.An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
• A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal,corn,chicken fat,brewers rice,corn gluten meal,brewers rice flour,natural flavors,wheat gluten,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,vegetable oil,pea fiber,sodium silico aluminate,potassium chloride,fructooligosaccharides,sodium tripolyphosphate,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),niacin supplement,L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),D-calcium pantothenate,biotin,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement,thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin A acetate,folic acid,vitamin B12 supplement,vitamin D3 supplement],calcium carbonate,salt,choline chloride,taurine,magnesium oxide,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide,manganese proteinate,ferrous sulfate,manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calcium iodate,sodium selenite,copper proteinate],marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 4044 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 485 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%Crude Fat (min.)20.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10.0%
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Proven results: Up to 92% optimal stool quality.
• Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity.An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
• A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal,corn,chicken fat,brewers rice,corn gluten meal,brewers rice flour,natural flavors,wheat gluten,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,vegetable oil,pea fiber,sodium silico aluminate,potassium chloride,fructooligosaccharides,sodium tripolyphosphate,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),niacin supplement,L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),D-calcium pantothenate,biotin,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement,thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin A acetate,folic acid,vitamin B12 supplement,vitamin D3 supplement],calcium carbonate,salt,choline chloride,taurine,magnesium oxide,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide,manganese proteinate,ferrous sulfate,manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calcium iodate,sodium selenite,copper proteinate],marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 4044 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 485 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%Crude Fat (min.)20.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10.0%
20% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Yorkshire Terrier’s muzzle is not too long and his teeth meet in a level bite. The kibble of YORKSHIRE TERRIER ADULT is designed with the optimal size, shape and texture for this breed to encourage chewing.
• The Yorkshire Terrier’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula helps maintain the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
• With an extremely fussy appetite, Yorkshire Terriers benefit from a very palatable food. This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.
• The Yorkshire Terrier is known to have a long life expectancy. This formula supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain health in mature dogs.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, corn, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, salt, L-tyrosine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3798 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 5.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.4%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.41%
Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
25% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Yorkshire Terrier’s muzzle is not too long and his teeth meet in a level bite. The kibble of YORKSHIRE TERRIER ADULT is designed with the optimal size, shape and texture for this breed to encourage chewing.
• The Yorkshire Terrier’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula helps maintain the health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
• With an extremely fussy appetite, Yorkshire Terriers benefit from a very palatable food. This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.
• The Yorkshire Terrier is known to have a long life expectancy. This formula supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain health in mature dogs.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, corn, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, salt, L-tyrosine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3798 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 5.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.4%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.41%
Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Shih Tzu is a brachycephalic breed, with a round head that is broader than it is long. The kibbles of SHIH TZU ADULT formula have a shape, size, and texture that is perfectly designed for the Shih Tzu making it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Shih Tzu. The exclusive formula of SHIH TZU ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA, DHA and vitamin A).
• The Shih Tzu’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining the health of the Shih Tzu’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
• SHIH TZU ADULT helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and supports healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, oat groats, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tyrosine, choline chloride, salt, L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, taurine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3898 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 355 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.7%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Vitamin A (min.) 18
900 IU/kg
Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.57%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.43%
Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Shih Tzu is a brachycephalic breed, with a round head that is broader than it is long. The kibbles of SHIH TZU ADULT formula have a shape, size, and texture that is perfectly designed for the Shih Tzu making it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Shih Tzu. The exclusive formula of SHIH TZU ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA, DHA and vitamin A).
• The Shih Tzu’s hair is known for its continuous growth and natural softness. This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining the health of the Shih Tzu’s long coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin.
• SHIH TZU ADULT helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and supports healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, brown rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, oat groats, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tyrosine, choline chloride, salt, L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, taurine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3898 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 355 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.7%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Vitamin A (min.) 18
900 IU/kg
Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.57%
Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.43%
Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the small jaw of the Dachshund. It makes it easy for the Dachshund to pick up and chew.
• Dachshunds have short limbs and vertebrae which are subjected to severe mechanical stresses. DACHSHUND ADULT helps support the Dachshund’s healthy bones and joints with an appropriate calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
• This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.
• This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, wheat gluten, oat groats, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, powdered cellulose, salt, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3574 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 293 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Calcium (min.) 0.6%
Phosphorus (min.) 0.4%
L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 520 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 5 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the small jaw of the Dachshund. It makes it easy for the Dachshund to pick up and chew.
• Dachshunds have short limbs and vertebrae which are subjected to severe mechanical stresses. DACHSHUND ADULT helps support the Dachshund’s healthy bones and joints with an appropriate calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
• This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.
• This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, wheat gluten, oat groats, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, powdered cellulose, salt, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3574 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 293 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 4.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Calcium (min.) 0.6%
Phosphorus (min.) 0.4%
L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 520 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 5 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Dachshund puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. DACHSHUND PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in Dachshund puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, vegetable oil, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride(vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3649 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 369 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28%Crude Fat (min.)14%Crude Fiber (max.)3.9%Moisture (max.)10%Calcium (min.)1.15%Phosphorus (min.)0.96%Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)4 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Shih Tzu puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. SHIH TZU PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. SHIH TZU PUPPY helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain healthy skin and beautiful coat (EPA, DHA and vitamin A).
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, DL-methionine, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3763 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 354 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Vitamin A (min.) 18
900 IU/kg
Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• 80% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® Medium WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.
• Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness.
• Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine.
• Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, corn, corn gluten meal, wheat, barley, natural flavors, wheat gluten,chicken fat, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, salt, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast,choline chloride, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide,manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite,copper proteinate], DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3200 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 256 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 12.5%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
L-carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 532 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 32 mg/kg.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Miniature Schnauzer has a moderately blunt muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of the MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT formula have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Skin and coat condition are the reflection of the dog’s state of health, and appropriate nutrition plays an important role in their maintenance. MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA, and vitamin A).
• The Miniature Schnauzer has a very intense coat color, and nutrition can play a vital role in maintaining this intensity. MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT contains tailored levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural color.
• Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Miniature Schnauzer. An appropriate balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, oat groats, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, chicory, salt, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium citrate, DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3474 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 309 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
Vitamin A (min.) 18
900 IU/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
15% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, wheat, brewers rice, brown rice, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, taurine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, Yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3600 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)27%Crude Fat (min.)14%Crude Fiber (max.)5.9%Moisture (max.)10%Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kgEicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.).07%Glucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Rottweiler puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. ROTTWEILER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• The Rottweiler puppy has a long growth period that requires a precise level of energy to maintain a healthy weight. ROTTWEILER PUPPY helps support muscle and bone development with optimal levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, brewers rice, corn, brown rice, chicken fat, wheat, pork meal, natural flavors, monocalcium phosphate, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, fish oil, potassium chloride, powdered cellulose, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate(vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, L-lysine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), DL-methionine, L-tyrosine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, copper proteinate, sodium selenite], L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3656 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 358 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Calcium (min.) 1.1%
Phosphorus (min.) 0.92%
Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg
L-Carnitine* (min.) 210 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 758 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The Pug has a large round head with a short square muzzle. His characteristic jaw and very thick lips make it difficult for him to pick up his food. PUG ADULT has cloverleaf shaped kibbles that are designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
• Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin in the Pug. The exclusive formula of PUG ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
• This formula helps maintain the Pug’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.
• Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Pug. An appropriately balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Pug’s ideal weight.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, corn, corn gluten meal, oat groats, chicken fat, natural flavors, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, salt, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, magnesium oxide, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3751 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%
L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
20% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
• French Bulldogs are known to have powerful muscles. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT helps maintain muscle mass with an appropriate protein content (24% min.). Enriched with L-carnitine.
• The skin reflects the dog’s state of health, and nutrition plays a key role in its maintenance. The FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
• This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odor. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, wheat, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, pork meal, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate(source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2- polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L tyrosine, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate,calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3844 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)24%Crude Fat (min.)16%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.)0.07%L-carnitine* (min.)70 mg/kgGlucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
• French Bulldogs are known to have powerful muscles. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT helps maintain muscle mass with an appropriate protein content (24% min.). Enriched with L-carnitine.
• The skin reflects the dog’s state of health, and nutrition plays a key role in its maintenance. The FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
• This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odor. FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, wheat, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, pork meal, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate(source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2- polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L tyrosine, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate,calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], tea, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3844 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)24%Crude Fat (min.)16%Crude Fiber (max.)3.3%Moisture (max.)10%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.17%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.)0.07%L-carnitine* (min.)70 mg/kgGlucosamine* (min.)743 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)8 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Proven results: Healthy Skin 91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months
• Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
• Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA,EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice,wheat gluten,chicken fat,wheat,corn gluten meal,corn,oat groats,natural flavors,vegetable oil,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,monocalciumphosphate,flaxseed,potassium chloride,calciumcarbonate,L-lysine,salt,sodium silico aluminate,fructooligosaccharides,sodium tripolyphosphate,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),niacin supplement,L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),D-calcium pantothenate,biotin,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement,thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin A acetate,folic acid,vitamin B12 supplement,vitamin D3 supplement],choline chloride,taurine,DL-methionine,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide,ferrous sulfate,manganese proteinate,manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calciumiodate,sodium selenite,copper proteinate],GLA safflower oil,magnesium oxide,marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),L-carnitine,rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 4061 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 433 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)24.0%Crude Fat (min.)15.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.2%Moisture (max.)10.0%Omega 6 Fatty Acids* (min.)3.78%Gamma Linolenic Acid* (min.)0.015%Omega 3 Fatty Acids* (min.)1.18%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min)0.24%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min)0.1%
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Proven results: Healthy Skin 91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months
• Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
• Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA,EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, wheat, corn gluten meal, corn, oat groats, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalciumphosphate, calcium carbonate, flaxseed, salt, potassium chloride, L-lysine, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganousoxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, magnesium oxide, L-tyrosine, marigold extract (TageteserectaL.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
Ce produit contient 3804 kilocalories d’énergie métabolisable (ÉM) par kilogramme ou 373 kilocalories ÉM par tasse servie telle quelle (calculé).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)22.0%Crude Fat (min.)15.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.2%Moisture (max.)10.0%Gamma Linolenic Acid (min.)150 mg/kgOmega 6 Fatty Acids (min.)3.5 %Omega 3 Fatty Acids (min.)1.15%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.24%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.)0.1%
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Proven results: Healthy Skin 91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months
• Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
• Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA,EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice,wheat,wheat gluten,chicken fat,corn gluten meal,corn,oat groats,natural flavors,vegetable oil,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,monocalciumphosphate,calcium carbonate,flaxseed,salt,potassiumchloride,L-lysine,sodium silico aluminate,fructooligosaccharides,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),niacin supplement,L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),D-calcium pantothenate,biotin,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),riboflavin supplement,thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin A acetate,folic acid,vitamin B12 supplement,vitamin D3 supplement],taurine,choline chloride,DL-methionine,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide,ferrous sulfate,manganousoxide,manganese proteinate,copper sulfate,sodium selenite,calcium iodate,copper proteinate],GLA safflower oil,L-tyrosine,marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),magnesium oxide,L-carnitine,rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3797 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 383 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)23.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.4%Moisture (max.)10.0%Gamma Linolenic Acid (min.)150 mg/kgOmega 6 Fatty Acids (min.)3.6%Omega 3 Fatty Acids (min.)1.18%Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)* (min.)0.24%Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)* (min.)0.1%
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
12% lower than market price!
Product Information:
• Proven results :Supports Healthy Movement 97% of owners are satisfied after 1 month.
• Large dogs, especially active ones, have added strain on their bones and joints which can slowthem down. Help your dog stay active and enjoy better fitness by protecting his bones and joints.
• LARGE JOINT CARE is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to support healthy bones and joints during the aging process. The formula also has adapted calories to support a healthy weight.
Ingredients:
Corn,chicken by-product meal,wheat,corn gluten meal,chicken fat,powdered cellulose,brewers rice, natural flavors,wheat gluten,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,vegetable oil,sodium silico aluminate,calcium carbonate,pork digest,salt,potassium chloride, choline chloride,taurine,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),biotin,D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate,niacin supplement,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin B12 supplement,riboflavin supplement,vitamin D3 supplement,folic acid],L-lysine,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide, manganese proteinate,ferrous sulfate,manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calcium iodate,sodium selenite, copper proteinate],green tea extract,marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),L-carnitine,chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3526 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 314 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)24%Crude Fat (min.)13%Crude Fiber (max.)7.6%Moisture (max.) 10.0%Chondroitin sulfate (min.) 105 mg/kg
Product Information:
• Proven results :Supports Healthy Movement 97% of owners are satisfied after 1 month.
• Large dogs, especially active ones, have added strain on their bones and joints which can slowthem down. Help your dog stay active and enjoy better fitness by protecting his bones and joints.
• LARGE JOINT CARE is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to support healthy bones and joints during the aging process. The formula also has adapted calories to support a healthy weight.
Ingredients:
Corn,chicken by-product meal,wheat,corn gluten meal,chicken fat,powdered cellulose,brewers rice, natural flavors,wheat gluten,dried plain beet pulp,fish oil,vegetable oil,sodium silico aluminate,calcium carbonate,pork digest,salt,potassium chloride, choline chloride,taurine,vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E),L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C),biotin,D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate,niacin supplement,pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6),thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1),vitamin B12 supplement,riboflavin supplement,vitamin D3 supplement,folic acid],L-lysine,trace minerals[zinc proteinate,zinc oxide, manganese proteinate,ferrous sulfate,manganousoxide,copper sulfate,calcium iodate,sodium selenite, copper proteinate],green tea extract,marigold extract (TageteserectaL.),L-carnitine,chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract,preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3526 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 314 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)24%Crude Fat (min.)13%Crude Fiber (max.)7.6%Moisture (max.) 10.0%Chondroitin sulfate (min.) 105 mg/kg
Product Information:
• 89% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® LARGE WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.
• Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness.
• Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine.
• Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, corn gluten meal, wheat, wheat gluten, barley, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, salt, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, calcium carbonate, taurine, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3182 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 261kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 12.5%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
L-Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg
Glucosamine* (min.) 750 mg/kg
Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg.
Product Information:
• Proven results: Up to 92% optimal stool quality.
• Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity.An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
• A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, chicken fat, brown rice, corn gluten meal, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, pea fiber, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganousoxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (TageteserectaL.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3833 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 318 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0% Crude Fat (min.) 16.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7% Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Product Information:
• Proven results: Up to 92% optimal stool quality.
• Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity.An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
• A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, chicken fat, brown rice, corn gluten meal, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, pea fiber, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganousoxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (TageteserectaL.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3833 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 318 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0% Crude Fat (min.) 16.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7% Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Product Information:
• A unique nutritional solution meeting the needs of the mother and her puppies during the first 5 stages of life: gestation, birth, lactation, weaning and growth up to 8 weeks. During the critical growth phase, the puppy's vulnerable immune system and digestive system are still developing. SMALL STARTER supports the mother and puppy's immune defenses with a special complex of antioxidants, and promotes optimal digestion with highly digestible ingredients, and prebiotics such as butyrate.
• During the end of gestation and through lactation, the mother's energy and nutritional needs change. SMALL STARTER helps to satisfy the mother's increased energy needs during this time, through a high energy (4255 kcal/kg) and fat (20.5%) content.
• Puppies require targeted nutritional support during the delicate transition from milk to solid food. SMALL STARTER helps to promote an easy transition to solid food and optimal stool quality through a highly digestible formula, including highly digestible proteins called low indigestible proteins (LIPs), as well as prebiotics and highly digestible carbohydrates.
• The mother may be fussy or even refuse to eat during gestation and lactation, while her puppies may have a difficult time adjusting to eating a solid kibble. SMALL STARTER is easily re-hydrated to help stimulate the mother’s fussy appetite, and to help her puppies transition to solid kibble with ease while being a highly palatable formula.
Ingredients:
Chicken meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn, dried beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, potassium phosphate, salt, calcium carbonate, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, butyrate, taurine, potassium chloride, L-tyrosine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement (vitamin B2), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals (zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite), L-carnitine, betacarotene, rosemary, preserved with natural mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 4255 kilocalories per kilogram or 383 kilocalories per cup ME (metabolizable energy) on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.5%Crude Fat (min.)20.5%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LARGE PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• LARGE PUPPY is formulated to meet the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies during their long growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, fish oil, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3667 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)28.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)3.75 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppyâ€™s immune system develops gradually. SMALL PUPPY helps support your puppy's natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• Formulated to satisfy fussy appetites and meet the high energy needs of small breed puppies during the growth period.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, corn, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), calcium carbonate, salt, Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3891 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 354 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%
Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%
Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%
Moisture (max.) 10.0%
Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg.
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. MEDIUM PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• MEDIUM PUPPY is formulated to meet the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, monosodium phosphate, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 393 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)30.0%Crude Fat (min.)18.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.6%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. MEDIUM PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• MEDIUM PUPPY is formulated to meet the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, monosodium phosphate, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 393 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)30.0%Crude Fat (min.)18.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.6%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. MEDIUM PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.
• MEDIUM PUPPY is formulated to meet the high energy needs of medium breed puppies during their short growth period.
• *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, monosodium phosphate, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 393 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)30.0%Crude Fat (min.)18.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.6%Moisture (max.)10.0%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kg
Product Information:
• As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GIANT PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
• Formulated with a precise energy content to support healthy growth of giant breed puppies during the first phase of development. This formula helps support healthy weight gain.
• Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in giant breed puppies.
Ingredients:
Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, fish oil, potassium chloride, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), Yucca schidigera extract, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3556 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 341 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)32.0%Crude Fat (min.)12.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.4%Moisture (max.)10.0%Calcium (min.)1.1%Phosphorus (min.)0.92%Vitamin E (min.)350 IU/kgGlucosamine* (min.)371 mg/kgChondroitin sulfate* (min.)3.75 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Product Information:
• Growing dogs have developing digestive systems which are prone to digestive issues including loose stool. GIANT Junior helps support improved digestive health through prebiotics (MOS and FOS*) and an optimal fibre balance to help promote a healthy beneficial gut microflora population. Low Indigestible Proteins (LIPs) also help contribute to an optimal stool quality.
• The growth phase of giant breed puppies lasts for up to two years, and it is critical that they receive the nutrients they require in the appropriate amounts to ensure optimal development. GIANT Junior promotes the development of strong muscles and sturdy joints through adapted protein levels, glucosamine, chondroitin, L-carnitine, and other key nutrients.
• Giant breed dogs put extreme stress on sensitive joints, making them more prone to inflammation and arthritis. GIANT Junior promotes healthy skeletal development in giant breed puppies, with an adapted calcium and phosphorus content, and the addition of glucosamine and chondroitin, along with anti-inflammatory omega 3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA help joints grow strong, to help protect fragile joints and limit inflammation.
• During the critical growth phase, the puppy’s immune system is vulnerable. GIANT Junior is formulated with a specialized complex of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, lutein and taurine, which help to neutralize free radicals and support the development of the puppy’s immune defenses.
• *Mannanoligosaccharides and Fructooligosaccharides
Ingredients:
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, fish oil, potassium phosphate, vegetable oil, grain distillers dried yeast, calcium carbonate, salt, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, potassium chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, taurine, DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals (zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate), marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Calorie Content:
This diet contains 3656 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 303 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min.)29.0%Crude Fat (min.)14.0%Crude Fiber (max.)3.5%Moisture (max.)10.0%Calcium (min.)0.92%Phosphorus (min.)0.74%Fructooligosaccharides* (min.)3000 mg/kgMannanoligosaccharides* (min.)400 mg/kgL-carnitine* (min.)225 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.