Mi3L School gift card

Product Information:



Royal Canin French Bulldog Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred French Bulldogs 8 weeks to 12 months old.

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE: Unique kibble shape helps a French Bulldog easily pick up and chew their food

HEALTHY DEVELOPMENT: An exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E helps protect puppy development of the immune system

SKIN AND COAT: Aids in skin care by reinforcing the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin and coat

OPTIMAL STOOL: Helps reduce your Frenchie’s gas and stool odor with highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content



Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and skin health, and aid with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas during puppyhood.



Royal Canin French Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system to keep their bodies growing strong. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors. Once your French Bulldog puppy is over 12 months old, transition them to Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.



Ingredients:

Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], Yucca schidigera extract, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.



Calorie Content:

This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 373 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).



Guaranteed Analysis:

Crude Protein (min)28.0%

Crude Fat (min)18.0%

Crude Fiber (max)3.3%

Moisture (max)10.0%

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min)0.17%

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min)0.07%

Vitamin E (min)420 IU/kg

Glucosamine* (min)743 mg/kg

Chondroitin sulfate* (min)8 mg/kg.