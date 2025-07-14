closed

Mi3L School Recreational Sports Badminton or Pickleball membership 2025-2026

Membership - Lorne Park SS Monday Gym A/B/C/D 8-10pm
CA$93

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

31 times, Mondays Sep 15-Jun 1 (No-Dec 22, 29, Feb 16, Mar 16, Apr 6, May 18). Lorne Park SS Gym A/B/C/D 8-10pm

To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.

Membership - Cawthra SS Tuesday Gym C 8-10pm
CA$102

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

34 times, Tuesday Sep 16-Jun 2 (No-Dec 23, 30, Jan 6, Mar17). Cawthra SS Gym C 8-10pm

To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.

Membership - John Fraser SS Tuesday Gym A/B 6-8pm
CA$102

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

34 times, Tuesday Sep 16 -Jun 2 (No-Dec 23, 30, Jan 6, Mar17). John Fraser SS Gym A/B 6-8pm

To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.

Membership - Streetsville SS Friday Gym C 6-8pm
CA$102

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

33 times, Friday Sep 19 - Jun 5 (No-Dec 19, 26, Jan 2, Mar 20, Apr 3). Streetsville SS Gym C 6-8pm

To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.

Membership - Lorne Park SS Friday Gym C 8-10pm
CA$99

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

33 times, Friday Sep 19 - Jun 5 (No-Dec 19, 26, Jan 2, Mar 20, Apr 3). Lorne Park SS Gym C 8-10pm

To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.

Membership - Lorne Park SS Friday Gym A/B 8-10pm
CA$33

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

11 times, Friday Sep 19 - Oct 31 + May 1-Jun 5. Lorne Park SS Gym A/B 8-10pm.

To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.

Drop In per person per time
CA$5

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

2hrs drop in is $5 once per person any gym. Please specify the date, school and time period. More than one person, please increase the quantity.

To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing