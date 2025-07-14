Mi3L School Recreational Sports Badminton or Pickleball membership 2025-2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
31 times, Mondays Sep 15-Jun 1 (No-Dec 22, 29, Feb 16, Mar 16, Apr 6, May 18). Lorne Park SS Gym A/B/C/D 8-10pm
34 times, Tuesday Sep 16-Jun 2 (No-Dec 23, 30, Jan 6, Mar17). Cawthra SS Gym C 8-10pm
34 times, Tuesday Sep 16 -Jun 2 (No-Dec 23, 30, Jan 6, Mar17). John Fraser SS Gym A/B 6-8pm
33 times, Friday Sep 19 - Jun 5 (No-Dec 19, 26, Jan 2, Mar 20, Apr 3). Streetsville SS Gym C 6-8pm
33 times, Friday Sep 19 - Jun 5 (No-Dec 19, 26, Jan 2, Mar 20, Apr 3). Lorne Park SS Gym C 8-10pm
11 times, Friday Sep 19 - Oct 31 + May 1-Jun 5. Lorne Park SS Gym A/B 8-10pm.
2hrs drop in is $5 once per person any gym. Please specify the date, school and time period. More than one person, please increase the quantity.
