Mi3L School Recreational Sports Badminton or Pickleball membership 2025-2026

31 times, Mondays Sep 15-Jun 1 (No Oct 13, Dec 22, 29, Feb 16, Mar 16, Apr 6, May 18). Lorne Park SS Gym AB 8-10pm, 2 courts for badminton, max 10 members
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
23 times, Mondays Oct 27-May25 (No-Dec 22, 29, Feb 16, Mar 16/30, Apr 6, May 4/18). St. Margaret of Scotland CES gym 8:15-10pm, 3 courts for pickleball, max 16 members
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
28 times, Tuesday Oct 28-Jun 2 (No-Dec 23, 30, Jan 6, Mar17). Cawthra SS Gym C 8-10pm, 3 courts for badminton, max 16 members.
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
31 times, Tuesday Oct 7 -Jun 2 (No-Dec 23, 30, Jan 6, Mar17). John Fraser SS Gym AB 6-8pm, 6 courts for badminton, max 32 members.
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
28 times, Tuesday Oct 28 -Jun 2 (No-Dec 23, 30, Jan 6, Mar17). Clarkson SS Gym C 8-10pm, 2 courts for badminton, max 10 members.
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
28 times, Tuesday Oct 29 -Jun 3 (No-Dec 24, 31, Jan 7, Mar18). Clarkson SS Gym C 6-8pm, 2 courts for badminton, max 10 members.
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
30 times, Tuesday Oct 15 -Jun 3 (No-Dec 24, 31, Jan 7, Mar18). Clarkson SS Gym C 8-10pm, 2 courts for badminton, max 10 members.
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
28 times, Friday Oct 24 - Jun 5 (No-Dec 19, 26, Jan 2, Mar 20, Apr 3). Lorne Park SS Gym C 8-10pm, 3 courts for badminton, max 16 members.
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
Cawthra SS 28 times, Friday Oct 24 - Jun 5, 8-10pm (No-Dec 19, 26, Jan 2, Mar 20, Apr 3). Sep 19 - Oct 31, May 15 - Jun 5: Gym B. Nov 7 - May 8: Gym A. 2 courts for badminton, max 10 members.
To avoid platform fee, please choose Others, then Contribution 0.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing