Mi3L School Summer Public Speaker Workshop 2025

Oakville, ON L6J 7T5, Canada, Unit 2A (2nd floor)
Speak up - Youth Workshops 4 sessions Aug 11/13/15/17, 7-9pm, at Mi3L School location.
NO experience Needed! Suitable for age 9-14.
You will learn:
- How to speak up with confidence
- Present ideas clearly in front of others
- Develop charisma and presence
Workshop will be led by Aaron Li and Darek Zhang
