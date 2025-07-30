Mi3L School

Mi3L School Summer Public Speaker Workshop 2025

1453 Cornwall Rd

Oakville, ON L6J 7T5, Canada, Unit 2A (2nd floor)

Speak up - Youth Workshops Aug 11/13/15/17, 7-9pm
$60

Speak up - Youth Workshops 4 sessions Aug 11/13/15/17, 7-9pm, at Mi3L School location.


NO experience Needed! Suitable for age 9-14.


You will learn:

- How to speak up with confidence

- Present ideas clearly in front of others

- Develop charisma and presence


Workshop will be led by Aaron Li and Darek Zhang


