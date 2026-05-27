Mid-Summer Dinner 2026

About this event
A delicious burger of Ground Chuck with Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Dress it up your way with a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Ketchup and Mustard. Comes with Fries and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.
A delicious burger of Ground Chuck with Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Dress it up your way with a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Ketchup and Mustard. Comes with Poutine and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.
A delicious burger of Ground Chuck with Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Dress it up your way with a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Ketchup and Mustard. Comes with Garden Salad and a Drink. Garden Salad is Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and a House Lemon Vinaigrette. Gluten-free option available.
Crispy Lightly Battered Chicken Thigh burger on a Potato Bun. Dress it up with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Dill Aioli or Garlic Aioli. Comes with Fries and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.
Crispy Lightly Battered Chicken Thigh burger on a Potato Bun. Dress it up with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Dill Aioli or Garlic Aioli. Comes with a side of Poutine and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.
Crispy Lightly Battered Chicken Thigh burger on a Potato Bun. Dress it up with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Dill Aioli or Garlic Aioli. Comes with Garden Salad and a Drink. Garden Salad is Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and a House Lemon Vinaigrette. Gluten-free option available.
Two Seasoned Veggie Ground Tacos served on Flour Tortillas. Comes dressed in Lettuce, Pico, Onions, Vegan Mayo and Vegan Basil Aioli. Comes with a side of Fries and a Drink. Gluten-free option NOT available.
Two Seasoned Veggie Ground Tacos served on Flour Tortillas. Comes dressed in Lettuce, Pico, Onions, Vegan Mayo and Vegan Basil Aioli. Comes with a side of Non-Vegan Poutine with Mushroom Gravy and a Drink. Gluten-free option NOT available.
Two Seasoned Veggie Ground Tacos served on Flour Tortillas. Comes dressed in Lettuce, Pico, Onions, Vegan Mayo and Vegan Basil Aioli. Comes with Garden Salad and a Drink. Garden Salad is Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and a House Lemon Vinaigrette. Gluten-free option NOT available.
Enjoy an evening out. Sit back and relax, listen to the wonderful music, sip on a cold beverage, all while supporting a great cause.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!