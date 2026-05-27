Mid-Summer Dinner 2026

A delicious burger of Ground Chuck with Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Dress it up your way with a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Ketchup and Mustard. Comes with Garden Salad and a Drink. Garden Salad is Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and a House Lemon Vinaigrette. Gluten-free option available.