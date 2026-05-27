Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club

Hosted by

Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club

About this event

Mid-Summer Dinner 2026

8728 Howard Avenue

Essex Rd 9, Amherstburg, ON N9V 0C8, Canada

Cheddar Smashburger Dinner with Fries & Drink
$45

A delicious burger of Ground Chuck with Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Dress it up your way with a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Ketchup and Mustard. Comes with Fries and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.

Cheddar Smashburger Dinner with Poutine & Drink
$50

A delicious burger of Ground Chuck with Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Dress it up your way with a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Ketchup and Mustard. Comes with Poutine and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.

Cheddar Smashburger Dinner with Salad & Drink
$45

A delicious burger of Ground Chuck with Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Dress it up your way with a choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Ketchup and Mustard. Comes with Garden Salad and a Drink. Garden Salad is Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and a House Lemon Vinaigrette. Gluten-free option available.

Crispy Chicken Burger Dinner with Fries & Drink
$45

Crispy Lightly Battered Chicken Thigh burger on a Potato Bun. Dress it up with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Dill Aioli or Garlic Aioli. Comes with Fries and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.

Crispy Chicken Burger Dinner with Poutine & Drink
$50

Crispy Lightly Battered Chicken Thigh burger on a Potato Bun. Dress it up with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Dill Aioli or Garlic Aioli. Comes with a side of Poutine and a Drink. Gluten-free option available.

Crispy Chicken Burger Dinner with Salad & Drink
$45

Crispy Lightly Battered Chicken Thigh burger on a Potato Bun. Dress it up with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Dill Aioli or Garlic Aioli. Comes with Garden Salad and a Drink. Garden Salad is Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and a House Lemon Vinaigrette. Gluten-free option available.

Vegan Taco Dinner with Fries & Drink
$45

Two Seasoned Veggie Ground Tacos served on Flour Tortillas. Comes dressed in Lettuce, Pico, Onions, Vegan Mayo and Vegan Basil Aioli. Comes with a side of Fries and a Drink. Gluten-free option NOT available.

Vegan Taco Dinner with Non-Vegan Poutine & Drink
$50

Two Seasoned Veggie Ground Tacos served on Flour Tortillas. Comes dressed in Lettuce, Pico, Onions, Vegan Mayo and Vegan Basil Aioli. Comes with a side of Non-Vegan Poutine with Mushroom Gravy and a Drink. Gluten-free option NOT available.

Vegan Taco Dinner with Salad & Drink
$45

Two Seasoned Veggie Ground Tacos served on Flour Tortillas. Comes dressed in Lettuce, Pico, Onions, Vegan Mayo and Vegan Basil Aioli. Comes with Garden Salad and a Drink. Garden Salad is Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and a House Lemon Vinaigrette. Gluten-free option NOT available.

General Admission & Drink Ticket
$25

Enjoy an evening out. Sit back and relax, listen to the wonderful music, sip on a cold beverage, all while supporting a great cause.


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