Mid-Winter Teachings with Levi Skye - Brantford

Hosted by
About this event
Registration is now open for "Mid-Winter Teachings with Levi Skye." This gathering is intended for Haudenosaunee community members who wish to come together, share, and learn in a supportive environment. Please note that space is limited and we encourage you to reserve your spot as soon as possible. After you register, you will be contacted to confirm your place in this important community event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!