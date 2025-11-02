OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

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OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

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Mid Year Installment Payments

PRIMA CLASS TUITION item
PRIMA CLASS TUITION
$160.50

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the deposit, the remaining tuition is $321 which is divided into 2 payments of $160.50:

Payment 1 due by January 31st

Payment 2 due by by March 31st

DOLCE CHOIR TUITION item
DOLCE CHOIR TUITION
$211

Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Dolce Choir is $472. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $422 which is divided into 2 payments of $211

Payment 1 due by January 31st

Payment 2 due by by March 31st

VIVA CHOIR TUITION item
VIVA CHOIR TUITION
$278.13

Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Viva Choir is $606.26. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $556.26 which is divided into 2 payments of $278.13

Payment 1 due by January 31st

Payment 2 due by by March 31st

CONCERT CHOIR TUITION item
CONCERT CHOIR TUITION
$353.74

Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Concert Choir is $757.47. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $707.47 which is divided into 2 payments of $353.74.

Payment 1 due by January 31st

Payment 2 due by by March 31st

CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION item
CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION
$446.30

Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Chamber Choir is $942.60. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $892.60 which is divided into 2 payments of $446.30.

Payment 1 due by January 31st

Payment 2 due by by March 31st

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