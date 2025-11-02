Mid Year Installment Payments

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Full tuition for the 2025-2026 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the deposit, the remaining tuition is $321 which is divided into 2 payments of $160.50:
Payment 1 due by January 31st
Payment 2 due by by March 31st
Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Dolce Choir is $472. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $422 which is divided into 2 payments of $211
Payment 1 due by January 31st
Payment 2 due by by March 31st
Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Viva Choir is $606.26. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $556.26 which is divided into 2 payments of $278.13
Payment 1 due by January 31st
Payment 2 due by by March 31st
Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Concert Choir is $757.47. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $707.47 which is divided into 2 payments of $353.74.
Payment 1 due by January 31st
Payment 2 due by by March 31st
Full mid season tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Chamber Choir is $942.60. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $892.60 which is divided into 2 payments of $446.30.
Payment 1 due by January 31st
Payment 2 due by by March 31st
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