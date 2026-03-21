History Students' Association

Hosted by

History Students' Association

About this event

HSA x LAPSA x CSA x DESA End of Year Ball - Midnight Spring 🌙🌸🌆

The Loft - 300 Rue de la Montagne

Montréal, QC H3C 2B1, Canada

Early Bird
$9

Each ticket includes venue admission, coat check, one drink ticket, and complimentary canapés, charcuterie boards, and pizza served throughout the event.

Regular Admission
$11

Each ticket includes venue admission, coat check, one drink ticket, and complimentary canapés, charcuterie boards, and pizza served throughout the event.

Last Chance
$13

Each ticket includes venue admission, coat check, one drink ticket, and complimentary canapés, charcuterie boards, and pizza served throughout the event.

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