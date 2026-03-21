HSA x LAPSA x CSA x DESA End of Year Ball - Midnight Spring 🌙🌸🌆

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About this event
Montréal, QC H3C 2B1, Canada
Each ticket includes venue admission, coat check, one drink ticket, and complimentary canapés, charcuterie boards, and pizza served throughout the event.
Each ticket includes venue admission, coat check, one drink ticket, and complimentary canapés, charcuterie boards, and pizza served throughout the event.
Each ticket includes venue admission, coat check, one drink ticket, and complimentary canapés, charcuterie boards, and pizza served throughout the event.
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