Mighty Moose French Program Tuition 2026-2027

The year-long program consists of 72 instructional days, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. No pick-up service is provided.

The total program fee is $3,780, which includes tuition and all materials. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.