Mighty Moose Education Society

Offered by

Mighty Moose Education Society

About the memberships

Mighty Moose French Program Tuition 2026-2027

French Program (Tuesday & Thursday, 72 days)
$378

Renews monthly

The year-long program consists of 72 instructional days, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. No pick-up service is provided.

The total program fee is $3,780, which includes tuition and all materials. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.

French Program (Monday & Wednesday, 66 days)
$346.50

Renews monthly

The year-long program consists of 66 instructional days, held on Mondays and Wednesdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. No pick-up service is provided.

The total program fee is $3,465, which includes tuition and all materials. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.

French Program with pick-up (Tuesday & Thursday, 72 days)
$414

Renews monthly

The year-long program consists of 72 instructional days, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. Pick-up service is included. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.

French Program with pick-up (Monday & Wednesday, 66 days)
$379.50

Renews monthly

The year-long program consists of 66 instructional days, held on Mondays and Wednesdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. Pick-up service is included. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.

Add a donation for Mighty Moose Education Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!