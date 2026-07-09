Mighty Moose French Program Tuition 2026-2027

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
The year-long program consists of 72 instructional days, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. No pick-up service is provided.
The total program fee is $3,780, which includes tuition and all materials. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.
Renews monthly
The year-long program consists of 66 instructional days, held on Mondays and Wednesdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. No pick-up service is provided.
The total program fee is $3,465, which includes tuition and all materials. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.
Renews monthly
The year-long program consists of 72 instructional days, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. Pick-up service is included. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.
Renews monthly
The year-long program consists of 66 instructional days, held on Mondays and Wednesdays. The program runs from September 14 to December 18 and from January 4 to June 28. Pick-up service is included. Payment is made in 10 monthly installments. Your child's spot is secured once the first installment has been received.
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