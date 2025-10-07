Mighty Niagara Film Fest 2025

See 6 films for the price of 5! Select the films you'd like to include in your festival pass. Additional tickets are available to purchase individually.
Wed 12 Nov | 5:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
We’re kicking things off with the 5th Annual Mighty Niagara Film Festival with Niagara spirits and short 16mm films hand-processed with Niagara wine!
Wed 12 Nov | 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Landmark Cinemas | Pen Centre
Set in the run-down Cloudy Falls apartments, the film follows tenants chosen by superintendent Rita: an uptight man obsessed with a drifter, a psychic debunker, a compulsive liar, & their quirky neighbors, all bound by the building's fate.
Wed 12 Nov | 7:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
A series of short experimental films showcasing artists who bend form, fracture narrative, and push the boundaries of image and sound to create bold, thought-provoking works that ripple far beyond the screen
Wed 12 Nov | 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Explore the work of acclaimed artist Sarah Cwynar, whose practice blends photography, found imagery, and design into striking cultural commentary.
Thurs 13 Nov | 12:00 p.m.– 1:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Join us for this year’s Media Artist Spotlight with Donna Szőke, who’s work investigate ideas of immanence, embodied perception, the fluidity of lived experience, and non-visual knowledge.
Thurs 13 Nov | 6:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
The extraordinary story of a contingent of 40,000 teenage girls who volunteered on Canadian farms and helped to win the Second World War.
Thurs 13 Nov | 8:00 p.m.– 10:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Discover the bittersweet and quirky world of Flipside, where filmmaker Chris Wilcha revisits his teenage record store and uncovers a tapestry of music, memory, and creative reinvention. Screening in advance, Louis + Associates follows a young college student navigating the eerie and darkly humorous world of a private execution firm.
Thurs 13 Nov | 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Film House | PAC
A wily gravedigger (Grace Glowicki) falls for the one man who is attracted to her fetid funk (Ben Petrie), but when fate doth conspire, she takes drastic measures to preserve their love in this camp phantasmagoria.
Thurs 13 Nov | 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Always Had A Nice Time is a character-driven documentary that follows the lives of six different people living in Toronto’s Parkdale community going through transitional moments in their lives.
Fri 14 Nov | 1:00 p.m. 2:30 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Step back to the dawn of cinema with a special screening of Voyage dans la Lune, Georges Méliès’ groundbreaking 1902 masterpiece that launched the world’s love affair with science fiction on screen. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Film Studies Professor Anthony Kinik.
Fri 14 Nov | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The Film House | PAC
In A Poet, an aging, obscure writer mentors a talented teen, hoping to give her what he never had. But their bond — rooted in good intentions — spirals into a web of poor decisions and the weight of unmet ambitions.
Fri 14 Nov | 6:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
The Bank Art House
Lucky’s Lens traces the remarkable life of Fortunato “Lucky” Stracuzzi, whose journey from Sicily to Niagara Falls reflects the courage and sacrifice of countless immigrants seeking a new life. Paired with This Film Has No Meaning, a darkly funny, time-bending tale of four friends trapped in a cinematic loop, this program celebrates the heart and humour of Niagara storytelling.
Fri 14 Nov | 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Join us for a Mini Mighty Niagara Film Fest with Paul The Dowser, 10 second shorts, and the best of Niagara Motion Makers.
Fri 14 Nov | 9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
The Bank Art House
Step inside a world where creativity and community collide with Masala Love, a short comedy that explores family, identity, and resilience in a bustling Punjabi takeout restaurant, blending heartfelt storytelling with humour and cultural richness. Follow it with Jess Nguyen’s Ora Obscura, a feature doc that captures the playful energy and collaborative spirit of artists from Routine Exploits.
Fri 14 Nov | 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The Film House | PAC
MNFF invites audiences to experience the richness and nuance of contemporary Iranian cinema. The evening features Irani Bag, a poetic short film that captures everyday moments with striking visual intimacy, followed by the feature It Was Just an Accident, a gripping story of chance, consequence, and connection. Together, these films offer a window into the beauty, humour, and complexity of modern Persian storytelling.
Sat 15 Nov | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Step back in time and relive the nostalgia of classic Saturday mornings in NAC’s Microcinema. We’ll be serving a delicious spread of breakfast classics – waffles, pop tarts, and cereal—just like the good old days. Prepare to laugh, relax, and indulge in your favourite animated memories. Pajamas optional.
Sat 15 Nov | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Arthur Lipsett was a Canadian filmmaker with the National Film Board of Canada. His short, avant-garde collage films, which he described as "neither underground nor conventional”, contain elements of narrative, documentary, experimental collage, and visual essay.
Sat 15 Nov | 3:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Join us for an insightful panel featuring screenwriters and film directors as they navigate the dual-edged sword of artificial intelligence in the film industry.
Sat 15 Nov | 6:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
“You can have a life with joy and hope and love, but it’s not always easy.” This is one of many nuggets of wisdom 90-year-old Agatha Bock offers from her solitary slice of paradise in southern Manitoba.
Sat 15 Nov | 6:30 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.
The Bank Art House
A spotlight on independent short documentaries, this program celebrates filmmakers who turn real life into compelling cinema.
Sat 15 Nov | 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The Bank Art House
The Damnation takes place in the small, largely Indigenous Canadian communities of Creek and Buffalo Mines where developers - led by a mysterious religious figure - have appeared and are clearcutting the land. These developments and age-old colonial sentiments have helped un-earth a malignant evil that begins not only destroying the environment; but feeding on the blood of locals.
Sat 15 Nov | 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Rodman Hall
Join us for a night of unforgettable music and cinematic magic at our CHERRY-OKE: MOVIE KARAOKE! Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love to sing along to your favorite tunes, this event is for you!
Sun 16 Nov | 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Landmark Cinemas | Pen Centre
Mahagonny transforms the caustically satirical opera by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht into an allegory of contemporary life, inter-cutting portraits of important avant-garde figures (including Patti Smith, Allen Ginsberg, and Jonas Mekas), New York City landmarks, and Smith's visionary animation.
Sun 16 Nov | 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Dee and his best friend Ken waste another day; listening to the radio until it conks out, throwing rocks at the remnants of industry, being pestered by a stranger... Dee wanders through the place that he calls home, taking in his surroundings and contemplating life.
Sun 16 Nov | 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The Film House | PAC
A new short film by Jesi Jordan featuring Kate The Spinning Wonder who does difficult tricks with yoga balls on her fingers and toes, turning her AUTistic Trait into an ARTistic Talent!
Sun 16 Nov | 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Microcinema | NAC
Over 50 years after a memorable overnight train ride, Sandy McLennan retraces his journey across Canada, capturing regional and remote lines on Double 8mm film, the same format he first fell in love with through family home movies. Paired with other gems from the NAC 16mm Library, this program celebrates the texture, intimacy, and charm of classic celluloid storytelling.
Sun 16 Nov | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
The Film House | PAC
Experience a night of dreamlike cinema with Passenger Jet and Cloud, two films that blur the line between waking life and reverie, inviting viewers into worlds both intimate and otherworldly.
