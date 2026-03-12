Special Bird Service Society

Hosted by

Special Bird Service Society

About this event

Migratory Magnificence: Camas Meadow Medley

Oak Bay

BC, Canada

Friends of the Feather
Free

Free ticket to walk and waddle with us. You belong. Aimed at providing BIPOC &, or Queer folks, facing multiple barriers to outdoor education, recreation and stewardship, opportunities. You belong.

Contributing Cormorant
$15

To help us sustain the work and offerings for our communities, we ask our first time walk attendies, allies and supporters to contribute. Supports SBS’s year-round programming rooted in joy, access, and learning. Open to all who can contribute. Thank you.

Add a donation for Special Bird Service Society

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!