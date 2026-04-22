The MECh Gala Silent Auction

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Discovery Pass to the POP Montreal International Music Festival. The Discovery Pass is the best way to experience all things POP Montreal. Skip the line, get access to 200+ shows - art - film premieres - artisanal fair - conferences - BBQs and much more!
Check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32YnaPjOrSY
Donated by:
Pop Montreal in honour of Bobby Applebaum
Value:
$185
More Info:
https://popmontreal.com/
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Welcome to Mile End Kicks, your go-to destination for footwear and accessories in the vibrant Mile End neighbourhood of Montreal.
We all know and love MEK, and with this 75$ gift certificate you can enjoy their amazing house brand shoes and slippers, and help out MECh at the same time!
Donated by:
Mile End Kicks
Value:
$75
More Info:
https://mileendkicks.ca/
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Welcome to Mile End Kicks, your go-to destination for footwear and accessories in the vibrant Mile End neighbourhood of Montreal.
We all know and love MEK, and with this 75$ gift certificate you can enjoy their amazing house brand shoes and slippers, and help out MECh at the same time!
Donated by:
Mile End Kicks
Value:
$75
More Info:
https://mileendkicks.ca/
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Item details:
Beautiful one of a kind yarmulkas crocheted by Sonia.
Set of 3 hand crocheted yarmulkas.
Donated by:
Sonia Zylberberg
Value:
$100
More Info:
https://soniaz.weebly.com/
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Beautiful one-of-a-kind earrings crocheted by Sonia. For you and your friends to share and enjoy together.
Set of 5 hand crocheted earrings
Donated by:
Sonia Zylberberg
Value:
$100
More Info:
zeldamoonstar.crevado.com/
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Bring the fam to brunch with this 100$ gift certificate to the neighbourhood's newest/oldest cafe/brunch restaurant!
Chez Greenberg: Welcome Home. It's a Family Affair!
What, you think Chez Greenberg came from nothing? Are you meshugga? Honey, this thing runs in the family, let me tell you. Come along with us as we take you on Jake's family's 50-year journey from the Laurentian Borscht Belt to Mile End.
A lot's changed in the last hundred years of Waxman and Greenberg family business, but here are some things that haven't: the love of family and community; good food; and some damn good coffee. We're still here, still family-run, and serving up the next generation. So come on down, order at the front, then grab a seat and relax. Our space is your space. Welcome home.
Donated by:
Chez Greenberg
Value:
$100
More Info:
https://www.chezgreenberg.com/
Starting bid
Item details:
Enjoy a 50$ gift certificate at the neighbourhood's newest/oldest cafe/brunch restaurant!
Chez Greenberg: Welcome Home. It's a Family Affair!
What, you think Chez Greenberg came from nothing? Are you meshugga? Honey, this thing runs in the family, let me tell you. Come along with us as we take you on Jake's family's 50-year journey from the Laurentian Borscht Belt to Mile End.
A lot's changed in the last hundred years of Waxman and Greenberg family business, but here are some things that haven't: the love of family and community; good food; and some damn good coffee. We're still here, still family-run, and serving up the next generation. So come on down, order at the front, then grab a seat and relax. Our space is your space. Welcome home.
Donated by:
Chez Greenberg
Value:
$50
More Info:
https://www.chezgreenberg.com/
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A two night off season stay at The Royal Hotel in Picton, Ontario, a restored boutique hotel in the heart of Prince Edward County. A beautiful getaway for anyone looking for good food, design, small town charm, and a little time away. Stay must be booked during the hotel’s off season, subject to availability and any blackout dates.
Donated by:
Noelle Sorbara
Value:
$600
More Info:
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Discover Pilates - Whether you're a beginner, an athlete, a dancer, someone in rehabilitation, or simply curious about moving better—it's time to discover Pilates! Studio Set has thoughtfully designed classes, led by certified professionals, which aim to develop functional strength, coordination, posture, body awareness, and endurance. Each session is an invitation to move with intention, reconnect with yourself, and cultivate a healthy relationship with your body.
Donated by:
Studio Set
Value:
$130
More Info:
https://studiosetpilates.com/
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Study piano (4 lessons) with an experienced Piano Professor (36 years University teaching plus performing/recording career).
Donated by:
Sara Laimon
Value:
$600 ($150 per lesson)
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Come enjoy the true Mile End vibe at local watering hole Nouveau Palais
Donated by:
Nouveau Palais
Value:
$50
More Info:
https://nouveaupalais.com
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Come enjoy the true Mile End vibe at local watering hole Nouveau Palais - 281 rue Bernard O.
Donated by:
Nouveau Palais
Value:
$50
More Info:
https://nouveaupalais.com
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David and I have been passionately tangoing for 20 years together. We are offering tango lessons with a caveat that this can be be highly addictive and we can not be responsible for whatever happens . we will offer 3x 1 hour lessons at marilyn's loft. it can be for a single person or for a twosome. it can be for someone who already knows the dance and wants to experience a different perspective or someone who just wants to dip their toe in for the first time. either way we will promise you fun and laughter and yes, a little passion.
Donated by:
Marilyn Bronstein and David Scribner
Value:
$200
More Info:
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1855064301866318 sample of tango ( dont expect to do this after 3 lessons)
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Two tickets to visit the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Valid through December 31, 2026.
Donated by:
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Value:
$64
More Info:
https://www.mbam.qc.ca/en/
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A lovingly assembled Drawn & Quarterly prize pack featuring five acclaimed graphic novels and illustrated books alongside a limited edition Montreal-designed tote bag by Marc Bell. From intimate coming-of-age stories to surreal illustration and underground manga, this bundle celebrates the world of independent comics and contemporary storytelling. Perfect for readers, artists, design lovers, and anyone who wants their tote bag to quietly signal excellent taste.
A curated set of five graphic novels and illustrated books from Drawn & Quarterly, accompanied by a natural cotton Drawn & Quarterly tote bag illustrated by Montreal artist Marc Bell. Includes We All Got Something by Lauren Tamaki, Shortcomings by Adrian Tomine, Work-Life Balance by Aisha Franz, Trash Market by Tadao Tsuge, and nineteen by Ancco.
Donated by:
Librairie Drawn & Quarterly
Value:
$160
More Info:
https://drawnandquarterly.com/
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Solitary fern stems reaching skyward from the lawn of my cottage became a photographic project in the spring of 2019. I have long been drawn to frontal erect sculptures, be they slender Giacomettis, standing Buddhas or ancient Greek Caryatids. Here then were ferns, which, to my mind’s eye, embodied similar qualities. Not just any ferns, but those in my garden, still unnamed and rarely found in the surrounding countryside. I followed their evolution from early folded-in fronds to the gestural forms that appeared as the summer passed. A wide upward pointing lens positioned close to the ground delivered extreme foreshortening. The ferns presented with a grandeur and scale that dwarfed more distant trees and bushes. But in reality they were only inches high! See my web site for a selection of my original images. I am presently exploring various modifications based on them.
Donated by:
John Lucas
Value:
$250
More Info:
Inkjet prints on ~300 gsm paper: under glass in 14" x 18" wood frame, weighing ~ 900g.
https://johnlucasphoto.com/
Starting bid
Item details:
Solitary fern stems reaching skyward from the lawn of my cottage became a photographic project in the spring of 2019. I have long been drawn to frontal erect sculptures, be they slender Giacomettis, standing Buddhas or ancient Greek Caryatids. Here then were ferns, which, to my mind’s eye, embodied similar qualities. Not just any ferns, but those in my garden, still unnamed and rarely found in the surrounding countryside. I followed their evolution from early folded-in fronds to the gestural forms that appeared as the summer passed. A wide upward pointing lens positioned close to the ground delivered extreme foreshortening. The ferns presented with a grandeur and scale that dwarfed more distant trees and bushes. But in reality they were only inches high! See my web site for a selection of my original images. I am presently exploring various modifications based on them.
Donated by:
John Lucas
Value:
$250
More Info:
Inkjet prints on ~300 gsm paper: under glass in 14" x 18" wood frame, weighing ~ 900g.
https://johnlucasphoto.com/
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A numbered handprinted letterpress broadside (one of my poems, printed by me), plus my two published poetry collections (*Laws of Rest* and *Lost Originals*) and a rare, out of print chapbook (*Object Permanence*).
Donated by:
David Goldstein
Value:
$100
More Info:
https://bookhugpress.ca/product-category/author/david-b-goldstein/
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Very niche market .... your own little mouse .... The Little Leyner, Mica Mouse, reading Torah for their B'mouse-tzvah... discovers it's never Ta-lit........ find a special place in your heart and on your mantelpiece for this very unusual offering
Donated by:
David Scribner with fine touches by Sonia Zylbergold
Value:
$100
More Info:
Taxidermied mouse on the bima reading Torah.... 5 inches by 5 inches by 3 inches
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Item details:
Join Billy on a “Best and Worst of Montreal Urbanism” bike tour!
Billy is a local urban planner and chavuranik with a passion for showing off the unique buildings, vibrant streets, climate resilience infrastructure, and the beautiful public spaces that make the Mile End and surrounding areas places we love. Montreal also has some room to improve to build more liveable communities for our neighbours, and we’ll see the parts where we’re falling short. We’ll bike through the Plateau, Little Italy, Villeray, Parc-Ex, TMR, Outremont, and finish in the Mile End.
The tour is BYOB (bring your own bike). While most of the tour will be on protected bike lanes, there will be some parts where we will ride along painted lanes and roads (but never busy streets with fast traffic). An intermediate level of comfort on a bike is required, and helmets are strongly encouraged. The ride will be about 15 kilometres at a leisurely pace with many discussion stops and minimal hills. This tour will take approximately 3 hours and can accommodate a maximum of 8 people. Tour date can be planned in July or August.
Donated by:
Billy Cohen
Value:
$100
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