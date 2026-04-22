The MECh Gala Silent Auction

Item details:

Join Billy on a “Best and Worst of Montreal Urbanism” bike tour!

Billy is a local urban planner and chavuranik with a passion for showing off the unique buildings, vibrant streets, climate resilience infrastructure, and the beautiful public spaces that make the Mile End and surrounding areas places we love. Montreal also has some room to improve to build more liveable communities for our neighbours, and we’ll see the parts where we’re falling short. We’ll bike through the Plateau, Little Italy, Villeray, Parc-Ex, TMR, Outremont, and finish in the Mile End.



The tour is BYOB (bring your own bike). While most of the tour will be on protected bike lanes, there will be some parts where we will ride along painted lanes and roads (but never busy streets with fast traffic). An intermediate level of comfort on a bike is required, and helmets are strongly encouraged. The ride will be about 15 kilometres at a leisurely pace with many discussion stops and minimal hills. This tour will take approximately 3 hours and can accommodate a maximum of 8 people. Tour date can be planned in July or August.



Donated by:

Billy Cohen



Value :

$100