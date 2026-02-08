QueenCare

Hosted by

QueenCare

About this event

MILES FOR MOMS: 1K, 5K & Scavenger Hunt

101 Water St W

Brockville, ON K6V 3M1, Canada

5K Adult Runner
$50

Participate in 5K Fun Run along the Brock Trial

1K Adult Ticket
Pay what you can

Participate in a 1K Walk / Run along the Brock Trail

1K Child (no Scavenger Hunt)
Pay what you can

Participate in a family walk along the Brock Trail, without participating in the scavenger hunt.

1K Child (with Scavenger Hunt)
Pay what you can

Participate in a family-focused Scavenger Hunt along the Brock Trail!

Picnic Snack Box
Pay what you can

Enjoy a picnic snack box with live music after the run!

Miles for Moms: SWAG TOTE BAG
$25

Get your swag & supports families in our community—every bag sold helps raise the bar for maternal health.

Add a donation for QueenCare

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!