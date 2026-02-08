MILES FOR MOMS: 1K, 5K & Scavenger Hunt

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About this event
Participate in 5K Fun Run along the Brock Trial
Participate in a 1K Walk / Run along the Brock Trail
Participate in a family walk along the Brock Trail, without participating in the scavenger hunt.
Participate in a family-focused Scavenger Hunt along the Brock Trail!
Enjoy a picnic snack box with live music after the run!
Get your swag & supports families in our community—every bag sold helps raise the bar for maternal health.
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