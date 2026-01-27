Bella Notte Silent Auction

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A beautiful gift basket full of goodies from Farm Boy.
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A beautiful gift basket full of goodies from Farm Boy.
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Enjoy an exciting adventure on a Tall Ship Cruise in Toronto!
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What a great way to spend time with the family! Explore exciting exhibits, and interactive learning. So much to see and do at the ROM.
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Attention all hockey fans, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Visit the Hockey Hall of Fame and get up close and personal with the greats!
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Attention all hockey fans, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Visit the Hockey Hall of Fame and get up close and personal with the greats!
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Enjoy a romantic one night stay at this beautiful hotel overlooking the water in the heart of Downtown Toronto. Visit the CN tower and take in the views.
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Embrace the adventure! Enjoy a day of excitement with a voucher for 2 to Zipline and explore the Aerial Game Trek
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Enjoy some pampering with a facial and manicure at the lovely Cedarhouse Spa.
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Relax and unwind with a 60min massage in a salt cave at the tranquil Zenbar in Oakville
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You won't want to miss this amazing opportunity to explore all of what Niagara Parks has to offer. These passes have got it all, you will visit- the power station and tunnel under the Falls, a journey under the Falls, whirlpool aero car, butterfly conservatory, white water walk, Laura Secord homestead, floral showhouse, McFarland House, Mackenzie printery, Falls incline railway, Old Fort Erie and a WEGO transportation pass.
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A pair of Leafs tickets for the 2026-2027 season, Section 114. Game to be determined when schedule is released. Thank you to Intergroup Facility Services Inc. for your generous donation.
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This limited edition painting by the very talented Giulia Morosin would be a wonderful addition to anyone's homes.
Check out her website to see more if her incredible work https://giuliamorosinart.com/
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Three Maple Leafs tickets for the 2026-2027 season, Green Section 305 Row 8. Game to be determined when schedule is released. Thank you to Amphora Maintenance Services Inc. for your generous donation.
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A pair of Toronto Raptors tickets for the 2026-2027 season, Platinum Section 114 Row 3. Game to be determined when schedule is released.
Thank you to Amphora Maintenance Services Inc. for your generous donation.
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Sarah Kelly has generously donated her talents and would love to create a custom pencil portrait (5x7) for you! Check out her website and see the amazing work she does.
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Go smoothie crazy with this ultimate must have Nutri Ninja.
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Treat yourself to a luxurious cup of coffee with a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+. Mornings will never be the same.
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Keep your ears protected while you listen to music or other audio. Normal speech and other harmless ambient sounds are relayed through an internal volume-adjuster speaker, so you can have a conversation without having to shout, yet the noise of power tools and other potentially damaging sounds are effectively suppressed.
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Pamper your hair with a One Aline Taming System package.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!