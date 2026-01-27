Mind Forward Brain Injury Services Ontario
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Mind Forward Brain Injury Services Ontario

About this event

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Bella Notte Silent Auction

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A beautiful gift basket full of goodies from Farm Boy.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A beautiful gift basket full of goodies from Farm Boy.

Tall Ship Cruise- 2 General Admission Tickets item
Tall Ship Cruise- 2 General Admission Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an exciting adventure on a Tall Ship Cruise in Toronto!

Royal Ontario Museum- 4 General Admission Tickets item
Royal Ontario Museum- 4 General Admission Tickets
$75

Starting bid

What a great way to spend time with the family! Explore exciting exhibits, and interactive learning. So much to see and do at the ROM.

Hockey Hall of Fame Toronto- 4 General Admission Tickets item
Hockey Hall of Fame Toronto- 4 General Admission Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Attention all hockey fans, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Visit the Hockey Hall of Fame and get up close and personal with the greats!

Hockey Hall of Fame Toronto- 6 General Admission Tickets item
Hockey Hall of Fame Toronto- 6 General Admission Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Attention all hockey fans, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Visit the Hockey Hall of Fame and get up close and personal with the greats!

A Romantic Night Out- Westin Harbour Castle and CN Tower item
A Romantic Night Out- Westin Harbour Castle and CN Tower item
A Romantic Night Out- Westin Harbour Castle and CN Tower item
A Romantic Night Out- Westin Harbour Castle and CN Tower
$550

Starting bid

Enjoy a romantic one night stay at this beautiful hotel overlooking the water in the heart of Downtown Toronto. Visit the CN tower and take in the views.

Treetop Trekking- Brampton item
Treetop Trekking- Brampton item
Treetop Trekking- Brampton item
Treetop Trekking- Brampton
$70

Starting bid

Embrace the adventure! Enjoy a day of excitement with a voucher for 2 to Zipline and explore the Aerial Game Trek

Cedarhouse Spa- Mississauga item
Cedarhouse Spa- Mississauga
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy some pampering with a facial and manicure at the lovely Cedarhouse Spa.

Zenbar Healing Studio item
Zenbar Healing Studio item
Zenbar Healing Studio
$100

Starting bid

Relax and unwind with a 60min massage in a salt cave at the tranquil Zenbar in Oakville

Niagara Parks- 2 Passes item
Niagara Parks- 2 Passes item
Niagara Parks- 2 Passes
$400

Starting bid

You won't want to miss this amazing opportunity to explore all of what Niagara Parks has to offer. These passes have got it all, you will visit- the power station and tunnel under the Falls, a journey under the Falls, whirlpool aero car, butterfly conservatory, white water walk, Laura Secord homestead, floral showhouse, McFarland House, Mackenzie printery, Falls incline railway, Old Fort Erie and a WEGO transportation pass.

2 Maple Leafs Tickets for the 2026-2027 Season item
2 Maple Leafs Tickets for the 2026-2027 Season
$500

Starting bid

A pair of Leafs tickets for the 2026-2027 season, Section 114. Game to be determined when schedule is released. Thank you to Intergroup Facility Services Inc. for your generous donation.

Limited Edition Painting item
Limited Edition Painting item
Limited Edition Painting
$150

Starting bid

This limited edition painting by the very talented Giulia Morosin would be a wonderful addition to anyone's homes.

Check out her website to see more if her incredible work https://giuliamorosinart.com/

3 Maple Leafs Tickets item
3 Maple Leafs Tickets
$400

Starting bid

Three Maple Leafs tickets for the 2026-2027 season, Green Section 305 Row 8. Game to be determined when schedule is released. Thank you to Amphora Maintenance Services Inc. for your generous donation.

2 Toronto Raptors Tickets item
2 Toronto Raptors Tickets
$600

Starting bid

A pair of Toronto Raptors tickets for the 2026-2027 season, Platinum Section 114 Row 3. Game to be determined when schedule is released.

Thank you to Amphora Maintenance Services Inc. for your generous donation.

Custom Pencil Portrait item
Custom Pencil Portrait item
Custom Pencil Portrait item
Custom Pencil Portrait
$375

Starting bid

Sarah Kelly has generously donated her talents and would love to create a custom pencil portrait (5x7) for you! Check out her website and see the amazing work she does.

www.sarahkelly.ca

Nutri Ninja Blender item
Nutri Ninja Blender item
Nutri Ninja Blender
$50

Starting bid

Go smoothie crazy with this ultimate must have Nutri Ninja.

Nespresso Vertuo pop+ item
Nespresso Vertuo pop+ item
Nespresso Vertuo pop+
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a luxurious cup of coffee with a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+. Mornings will never be the same.

Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling hearing Protectors item
Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling hearing Protectors item
Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling hearing Protectors
$50

Starting bid

Keep your ears protected while you listen to music or other audio. Normal speech and other harmless ambient sounds are relayed through an internal volume-adjuster speaker, so you can have a conversation without having to shout, yet the noise of power tools and other potentially damaging sounds are effectively suppressed.

Notice Hair Co item
Notice Hair Co item
Notice Hair Co
$60

Starting bid

Pamper your hair with a One Aline Taming System package.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!