Mindful Summer Camp 2026

About this event
🌸 Little Lotus Learners (Ages 4–7) — A gentle introduction to mindfulness through play, movement, and sensory exploration.
🌿 Mindful Meadow Explorers (Ages 8–11) — A week of hands-on activities, creative expression, and growing awareness of self and others.
🌊 Conscious Creek Navigators (Ages 12–16) — A deeper dive into mindfulness, community, and self-discovery for our oldest campers.
🙌 Volunteers — Join our team for the week and help create a safe, nurturing, and memorable camp experience for all our young campers.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!