Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

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Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

About this event

Mindful Summer Camp 2026

1145 Roseville Rd

Cambridge, ON N1R 5S3, Canada

Age 4-7 yrs
$150

🌸 Little Lotus Learners (Ages 4–7) — A gentle introduction to mindfulness through play, movement, and sensory exploration.

Age 8-11 yrs
$150

🌿 Mindful Meadow Explorers (Ages 8–11) — A week of hands-on activities, creative expression, and growing awareness of self and others.

Age 12+ yrs
$150

🌊 Conscious Creek Navigators (Ages 12–16) — A deeper dive into mindfulness, community, and self-discovery for our oldest campers.

Volunteers (18+ yrs)
Free

🙌 Volunteers — Join our team for the week and help create a safe, nurturing, and memorable camp experience for all our young campers.

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