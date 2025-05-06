Minesing Central Public School: Grade 8 Graduation Trip Fundraiser

1 EXTRA COMMENCEMENT TICKETS for Grade 8 Grad 2025
CA$25
1 Extra Commencement Tickets for Grade 8 Grad 2025
For families who would love an opportunity to acquire more than the standard allotment of commencement tickets provided to each graduating student.
*NOTE*
These are ACTUAL TICKETS.
1 EXTRA COMMENCEMENT TICKET for Grade 8 Grad 2025
CA$25
1 Extra Commencement Ticket for Grade 8 Grad 2025
For families who would love an opportunity to acquire more than the standard allotment of commencement tickets provided to each graduating student.
*NOTE*
This is an ACTUAL TICKET.
FRONT OF THE LINE PASS
CA$25
Front of Line Pass
1 Pass Per Graduate Family (for up to a 4 people)
This would give early entry for open commencement seating selection.
*NOTE*
These are NOT extra tickets. Excludes marked reserved seating.
1st ROW: Reserved Block of 4 Seats (NOT Extra Tickets)
CA$25
Premium Reserved Commencement Seating
1st ROW: Reserved Block of 4 Seats (Left Side of Seating)
*NOTE*
These are NOT extra tickets. Just reserved seats.
2nd ROW: Reserved Block of 4 Seats (NOT Extra Tickets)
CA$25
Premium Reserved Commencement Seating
2nd Row: Reserved Block of 4 Seats (Right Side of Seating)
*NOTE*
These are NOT extra tickets. Just reserved seats.
3rd ROW: Reserved Block of 4 Seats (NOT Extra Tickets)
CA$25
Premium Reserved Commencement Seating
3rd ROW: Reserved Block of 4 Seats (Left Side of Seating)
*NOTE*
These are NOT extra tickets. Just reserved.
