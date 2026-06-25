Mission Mayday
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Two dogs, one brown and one golden, lie behind a "Woof Pack" box and dog treats, with a pink bunny toy and a potted plant in the background.
Mission Mayday

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Mission Mayday

About this event

Sales closed

Mini Woof Pack / Purr Pack

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Purr Pack Box 🐱 item
Purr Pack Box 🐱 item
Purr Pack Box 🐱
$15

Starting bid

Set of cat toys and catnip to entertain Minou all summer!


Free pickup in Montreal or shipment by parcel for an additional $10.

Woof Pack Box 1 item
Woof Pack Box 1 item
Woof Pack Box 1
$15

Starting bid

Set of 3 dog toys and a packet of treats


Free pickup in Montreal or shipment by parcel for an additional $10.

Woof Pack Box 2 item
Woof Pack Box 2 item
Woof Pack Box 2
$15

Starting bid

Set of 2 dog toys, 1 pig's ear, and 1 packet of treats


Free pickup in Montreal or shipment by parcel for an additional $10.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!