Mini Woof Pack / Purr Pack

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Sort by category
Starting bid
Set of cat toys and catnip to entertain Minou all summer!
Free pickup in Montreal or shipment by parcel for an additional $10.
Starting bid
Set of 3 dog toys and a packet of treats
Free pickup in Montreal or shipment by parcel for an additional $10.
Starting bid
Set of 2 dog toys, 1 pig's ear, and 1 packet of treats
Free pickup in Montreal or shipment by parcel for an additional $10.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!