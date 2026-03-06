Mining Winter Banquet 2026

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About this event
Included in this ticket is a delicious meal and entrance to the EUS after party, along with many suprises for the night.
Included in this ticket is a delicious meal, along with many suprises for the night. Important to note that faculty does NOT have access to the EUS after party.
Included in this ticket is a delicious meal and entrance to the EUS after party, along with many suprises for the night.
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