Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

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Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

About this event

Mining Winter Banquet 2026

901 Rue Rachel E

Montréal, QC H2J 2J2, Canada

Standard Miner Ticket
$48.99

Included in this ticket is a delicious meal and entrance to the EUS after party, along with many suprises for the night.

Faculty Ticket
$60.22

Included in this ticket is a delicious meal, along with many suprises for the night. Important to note that faculty does NOT have access to the EUS after party.

Friendgineer / Poly Ticket
$60.22

Included in this ticket is a delicious meal and entrance to the EUS after party, along with many suprises for the night.

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