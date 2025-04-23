Miracle League of Ottawa MAJOR League baseball

3659 Navan Rd

Ottawa, ON K4B 1H9, Canada

Full Season
CA$60
Provides guaranteed play for a full season, jersey, hat, and special events
Half Season
CA$40
Provides gameplay for 1 session, jersey, hat, and special events
Additional Half Season
CA$20
Only select if you have paid for the first sessions and would like the athlete to continue in the second session

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing