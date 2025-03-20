Miriam Foundation's Gold Centre Open House 2025

As part of our ongoing Autism Month activites, please join us for our Open House event at the Gold Centre on May 1st. Participants will get the chance to immerse themselves in the facility, which was inaugurated in 2020, and discover the services and programs available. This activity is a unique opportunity to grasp the positive impact made on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID).
As part of our ongoing Autism Month activites, please join us for our Open House event at the Gold Centre on May 1st. Participants will get the chance to immerse themselves in the facility, which was inaugurated in 2020, and discover the services and programs available. This activity is a unique opportunity to grasp the positive impact made on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID).
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. - Tour in English
Free
As part of our ongoing Autism Month activites, please join us for our Open House event at the Gold Centre on May 1st. Participants will get the chance to immerse themselves in the facility, which was inaugurated in 2020, and discover the services and programs available. This activity is a unique opportunity to grasp the positive impact made on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID).
As part of our ongoing Autism Month activites, please join us for our Open House event at the Gold Centre on May 1st. Participants will get the chance to immerse themselves in the facility, which was inaugurated in 2020, and discover the services and programs available. This activity is a unique opportunity to grasp the positive impact made on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID).
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Tour in French
Free
As part of our ongoing Autism Month activites, please join us for our Open House event at the Gold Centre on May 1st. Participants will get the chance to immerse themselves in the facility, which was inaugurated in 2020, and discover the services and programs available. This activity is a unique opportunity to grasp the positive impact made on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID).
As part of our ongoing Autism Month activites, please join us for our Open House event at the Gold Centre on May 1st. Participants will get the chance to immerse themselves in the facility, which was inaugurated in 2020, and discover the services and programs available. This activity is a unique opportunity to grasp the positive impact made on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID).
5:30 PM to 6:30 PM - Tour in English
Free
Join us for Autism Month at our Open House Day at the Gold Center on May 1st. This day offers you a full immersion in our facilities, newly inaugurated in 2020, where you can discover our innovative services and programs. It is a unique opportunity to witness the positive impact on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ASD and ID.
Join us for Autism Month at our Open House Day at the Gold Center on May 1st. This day offers you a full immersion in our facilities, newly inaugurated in 2020, where you can discover our innovative services and programs. It is a unique opportunity to witness the positive impact on the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ASD and ID.
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