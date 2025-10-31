Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival

Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival

MISAFF FILM FESTIVAL & SYMPOSIUM 2025 Pass and Ticket Sale (Noel Ryan and Aga Khan Museum only)
Mississauga ON L5B 3Y3, Canada

Mississauga

ON L5B 3Y3, Canada

MISAFF Film Festival Pass
$100
  • 1 ticket to opening night red carpet gala and movie (no refreshments included)
  • 1 ticket to each screening at Noel Ryan auditorium (arrive 15 minutes before the screening to claim your ticket otherwise it will be given away)
  • 1 ticket to Mustache Film & Awards
  • Each pass allows you to pick 7 movies ONLY.
  • Pass is non-transferrable


MISAFF SYMPOSIUM PASS SALE
$50

THE MISAFF SYMPOSIUM PASS INCLUDES:

  • 1 ticket to each event at the MISAFF SYMPOSIUM on 28th of November 2025.
  • 1 RUSH ticket to each screening at Noel Ryan.
  • 1 ticket to Mustache Film & Awards
SHORTS 1 - International Shorts 1
$10

SHORTS 1 - International Shorts 1

25th November 2025 - 11 AM

Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library


Meme, Myself and AI - 6:20 - Chris Boyle

Cruelty - 9:18 - Sam Das

Esmeralda - 13:30 - Vipin Venugopal

Time After Time - 17:30 - Tabish Habib

The Exile - 11:59 - Sajad Hosseini

Babli | Babar - 20:00 - Kamran Faiq

Kareem - 17:05 - Abdul Majid Abbasi

DELORES - 8:53 - Sabrina Besla

SHORTS 2 - International Shorts 2
$10

SHORTS 2 - International Shorts 2

25th November 2025 - 1 PM

Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library


The World Beyond Me - 14:15 - Ashwin Agrawal

Overnight - 15:00 - Ayazh Hussain

Bun Maska, Chai - 13:58 - Anand Iyer

Dastgir is Disappearing - 17:56 - Hamzah Saif

CONFERENCE OF THE MOTHS - 7:43 - Samhita Sunya Pandaal

Pandaal- 16:03 - Nausheen Ahmed

Harij Weds Sajili - 18:32 - Angela Page

Shorts 3 (Canadian Shorts A)
$10

SHORTS 3 - Canadian Shorts A

29th November 2025 - 5 PM

Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library


Everything Will Change - 11:25 - Céline Nassar

The Seas Between Us - 13:44 - Faisal Lutchmedial

Mother's Tongue - 13:25 - Vanesa Millado

Boutique - 19:19 - Brishkay Ahmed

Velvet Secrets - 10:15 - Shanthini Balasubramanian

Fish in the Sea - 4:30 - Anoop Pillai

Cry Baby Cry - 13:18 - Esther

Carrieann Caszo

C.U.P.I.D. - 10:39 - Ravi Rekhi

Soupy Sunday -12:00 - Natasha Krishnan

SHORTS 4 - Student Shorts
$10

SHORTS 4 - Student Shorts

26th November 2025 - 11 AM

Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library


P for Patriarchy - 9:20 - Elaf Khan

Khadda - 17:16 - Rushan Jesani

When Life Gives You Oranges - 5:12 Shaili Bhambhani

Patakha - 15:00 - Tiffany Wu

Lucky Lotto - 18:30 - Prakhyat Chouta

My Lily - 6:09 - Malka Martz-oberlander

The Will Beneath - 23:27 - Diag Govender

ILLAM - 11:19 - Sruthi Subramanian

Raag Unni - 12:03 - Pranay Sanwal

Shorts 5 (Canadian Shorts B)
$10

SHORTS 5- Canadian Shorts B

25th November 2025 - 3:00 PM

Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library


Squat N Stool - 10:20 Ramgopal Rajagopalan

A Clay Horse- 19:00 - Abdullah Khan

Gubbi - 18:12 - Ali Naqi

One Day This Kid - 17:25 - Alexander Farah

What's Mine Is Yours - 10:00 - Haaris Qadri

Zari - 19:16 - Shruti Parekh

Shorts 6 (Sauga Shorts)
$15

SHORTS 6 - SaugaShorts

26th November 2025 - 3 PM

Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library


Masala Love - 13:10 - Gursimran Datla

The flower at the end of the world - 20:43 - Soma Narayanan

KANAKIYOST: art, identity, and belonging- 23:30 - Cathleen MacDonald

BLUE - 30:00 -

Kharish - 5:56 - Mohammad Anwerzada

Comical Depression - 15 - Swaroop Elamon

SHORTS 7- International Shorts 3
$10

SHORTS 7- International Shorts 3

29th November 2025 - 11 AM

Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library

What is the Criteria? - 10:59 - Aneesa Khan

Sari, Not Sorry - 4:35

Terminal - 9:55 - Sunny Bahia

Hema - 16:22 - Ritvik Dhavale

Don't be late, Myra - 14:58 - Afia Nathaniel

HEADBANG - 14:19 - Anna Khaja

Ziddh - 16:53 - Aryaman Adik

Legends - 15:00 - Suhashini Krishnan

Moti - 15:50 - Yash Saraf

A Simple Ask - 8:53 - Nadya Naumaan

GIDDH + Permanaenet Guest (Pakistan) World Premiere
$30

The lead actress Sana Jaffri will be in attendance.

5:30 PM on the Tuesday, 25th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

EVERGREENS (SAPINS) - Canada - Comedy
$20

Director Stephane Moukarzel will be in attendance

8:00 PM on the Tuesday, 25th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

CALORIE (Canada) + Flight 182 (USA)
$25

5:30 PM on the 26th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

KAALAMEGA KARIGINDHI..? India
$20

1:00 PM on Wednesday the 26th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

Not In Vain - Canada Special Presentation World Premiere
$25

Canada 94 minutes

8:00 PM on Wednesday the 26th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

MUSTACHE - USA MISAFF AWARDS NIGHT
$30

7:30 PM on Saturday, the 29th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

THE INVESTIGATOR - INDIA
$20

12:45 PM on the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

UMRO AYAR- PAKISTAN
$20

4:15 PM on Sunday the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

A FLY ON THE WALL - USA
$20

6:30 PM on Sunday the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

GHOST SCHOOL presented by TCF
$25

8:00 PM on Sunday the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

INDUS ECHOES FEATURE PAKISTAN - 72 minutes
$20

INDUS ECHOES FEATURE PAKISTAN - 72 minutes


9 AM Screening Room Living Arts Centre

Showrunner Session: Organizing a Series
$50

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Showrunner Session: Organizing a Series

Join showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell for a discussion on the art and logistics of running a television series.


You must first send your bio to [email protected] in order to be cleared for this higher level session.


Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

Creating Comedy with Zarqa Nawaz - Presented by CMF
$30

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Opening Panel: From Laughter to Legacy – Creating Comedy with Zarqa Nawaz - Presented by CMF

Join acclaimed writer and creator Zarqa Nawaz as she walks through the journey of building a comedy series—from the initial spark of an idea to broadcast. A must-attend for aspiring creators interested in comedy and cultural storytelling.

Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library


Pitch Perfect: Working with Broadcasters
$30

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Pitch Perfect: Working with Broadcasters

Gain insights into creating successful series from CBC Television's Director of Comedy, Greig Dymond. He will be joined by the director of development for CBC Drama Lea Marin. The session also features producers Gurjeet Mann (Bollywed) and Lori Braun (Prophet of Ecstasy).


Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

Unions Demystified: A Guide to the DGC & ACTRA
$30

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Unions Demystified: A Guide to the DGC & ACTRA

Why join the Directors Guild of Canada? What are the benefits for producers and crew? This joint panel explains how union affiliation can elevate your work and protect your team, with insights from actor-producers Ali Kazmi, Richard Young, and Shant Joshi (CMPA) on how ACTRA and DGC support talent. Moderated by Luisa Alvarez, Director of Inclusion & Community Development, ACTRA.


Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

THE CANADA COUNCIL - understanding the granting system
$20

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

UNDERSTANDING THE CANADA COUNCIL

Norah Rizvi will be discussing the changes to the Canada Council for the Arts online portal and speaking about how to apply for grants and funding.

Money Talks: A Telefilm Canada Workshop
$30

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Money Talks: A Telefilm Canada Workshop

A hands-on session diving into the financing structures of three projects presented at MISAFF. Learn what works and what to avoid from director Stéphane Moukarzel and producers Asis Sethi, Sheherazade Mian and Momo Daud.


Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

Inside the Writers’ Room: Navigating the Guild Presented by
$30

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Inside the Writers’ Room: Navigating the Guild

Presented by WGC

Gain critical insight into working with the Writers Guild of Canada, breaking into writers' rooms, and sustaining a career. Writers Rahul Chaturvedi and Richard Young share practical advice and industry anecdotes.


Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

Working With Composers: Inside the Studio
$30

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Working With Composers: Inside the Studio

Go behind the scenes of cinematic sound with Grammy-winning sound engineer Taurees. Fresh from his work on Dune: Part Two, he reveals how music is structured for screen and offers invaluable advice for building a productive dialogue with composers.


Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

A Masterclass with Bob Gundu
$20

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

The Cinematic Eye:

A Masterclass with Bob Gundu

Discover the technical and emotional tools of cinematography with acclaimed Director of Photography Bob Gundu.


Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library

