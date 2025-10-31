MISAFF FILM FESTIVAL & SYMPOSIUM 2025 Pass and Ticket Sale (Noel Ryan and Aga Khan Museum only)

Hosted by
About this event
THE MISAFF SYMPOSIUM PASS INCLUDES:
SHORTS 1 - International Shorts 1
25th November 2025 - 11 AM
Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library
Meme, Myself and AI - 6:20 - Chris Boyle
Cruelty - 9:18 - Sam Das
Esmeralda - 13:30 - Vipin Venugopal
Time After Time - 17:30 - Tabish Habib
The Exile - 11:59 - Sajad Hosseini
Babli | Babar - 20:00 - Kamran Faiq
Kareem - 17:05 - Abdul Majid Abbasi
DELORES - 8:53 - Sabrina Besla
SHORTS 2 - International Shorts 2
25th November 2025 - 1 PM
Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library
The World Beyond Me - 14:15 - Ashwin Agrawal
Overnight - 15:00 - Ayazh Hussain
Bun Maska, Chai - 13:58 - Anand Iyer
Dastgir is Disappearing - 17:56 - Hamzah Saif
CONFERENCE OF THE MOTHS - 7:43 - Samhita Sunya Pandaal
Pandaal- 16:03 - Nausheen Ahmed
Harij Weds Sajili - 18:32 - Angela Page
SHORTS 3 - Canadian Shorts A
29th November 2025 - 5 PM
Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library
Everything Will Change - 11:25 - Céline Nassar
The Seas Between Us - 13:44 - Faisal Lutchmedial
Mother's Tongue - 13:25 - Vanesa Millado
Boutique - 19:19 - Brishkay Ahmed
Velvet Secrets - 10:15 - Shanthini Balasubramanian
Fish in the Sea - 4:30 - Anoop Pillai
Cry Baby Cry - 13:18 - Esther
Carrieann Caszo
C.U.P.I.D. - 10:39 - Ravi Rekhi
Soupy Sunday -12:00 - Natasha Krishnan
SHORTS 4 - Student Shorts
26th November 2025 - 11 AM
Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library
P for Patriarchy - 9:20 - Elaf Khan
Khadda - 17:16 - Rushan Jesani
When Life Gives You Oranges - 5:12 Shaili Bhambhani
Patakha - 15:00 - Tiffany Wu
Lucky Lotto - 18:30 - Prakhyat Chouta
My Lily - 6:09 - Malka Martz-oberlander
The Will Beneath - 23:27 - Diag Govender
ILLAM - 11:19 - Sruthi Subramanian
Raag Unni - 12:03 - Pranay Sanwal
SHORTS 5- Canadian Shorts B
25th November 2025 - 3:00 PM
Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library
Squat N Stool - 10:20 Ramgopal Rajagopalan
A Clay Horse- 19:00 - Abdullah Khan
Gubbi - 18:12 - Ali Naqi
One Day This Kid - 17:25 - Alexander Farah
What's Mine Is Yours - 10:00 - Haaris Qadri
Zari - 19:16 - Shruti Parekh
SHORTS 6 - SaugaShorts
26th November 2025 - 3 PM
Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library
Masala Love - 13:10 - Gursimran Datla
The flower at the end of the world - 20:43 - Soma Narayanan
KANAKIYOST: art, identity, and belonging- 23:30 - Cathleen MacDonald
BLUE - 30:00 -
Kharish - 5:56 - Mohammad Anwerzada
Comical Depression - 15 - Swaroop Elamon
SHORTS 7- International Shorts 3
29th November 2025 - 11 AM
Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga Central Library
What is the Criteria? - 10:59 - Aneesa Khan
Sari, Not Sorry - 4:35
Terminal - 9:55 - Sunny Bahia
Hema - 16:22 - Ritvik Dhavale
Don't be late, Myra - 14:58 - Afia Nathaniel
HEADBANG - 14:19 - Anna Khaja
Ziddh - 16:53 - Aryaman Adik
Legends - 15:00 - Suhashini Krishnan
Moti - 15:50 - Yash Saraf
A Simple Ask - 8:53 - Nadya Naumaan
The lead actress Sana Jaffri will be in attendance.
5:30 PM on the Tuesday, 25th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
Director Stephane Moukarzel will be in attendance
8:00 PM on the Tuesday, 25th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
5:30 PM on the 26th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
1:00 PM on Wednesday the 26th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
Canada 94 minutes
8:00 PM on Wednesday the 26th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
7:30 PM on Saturday, the 29th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
12:45 PM on the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
4:15 PM on Sunday the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
6:30 PM on Sunday the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
8:00 PM on Sunday the 30th of November 2025, at the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
INDUS ECHOES FEATURE PAKISTAN - 72 minutes
9 AM Screening Room Living Arts Centre
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Showrunner Session: Organizing a Series
Join showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell for a discussion on the art and logistics of running a television series.
You must first send your bio to [email protected] in order to be cleared for this higher level session.
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Opening Panel: From Laughter to Legacy – Creating Comedy with Zarqa Nawaz - Presented by CMF
Join acclaimed writer and creator Zarqa Nawaz as she walks through the journey of building a comedy series—from the initial spark of an idea to broadcast. A must-attend for aspiring creators interested in comedy and cultural storytelling.
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Pitch Perfect: Working with Broadcasters
Gain insights into creating successful series from CBC Television's Director of Comedy, Greig Dymond. He will be joined by the director of development for CBC Drama Lea Marin. The session also features producers Gurjeet Mann (Bollywed) and Lori Braun (Prophet of Ecstasy).
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Unions Demystified: A Guide to the DGC & ACTRA
Why join the Directors Guild of Canada? What are the benefits for producers and crew? This joint panel explains how union affiliation can elevate your work and protect your team, with insights from actor-producers Ali Kazmi, Richard Young, and Shant Joshi (CMPA) on how ACTRA and DGC support talent. Moderated by Luisa Alvarez, Director of Inclusion & Community Development, ACTRA.
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
UNDERSTANDING THE CANADA COUNCIL
Norah Rizvi will be discussing the changes to the Canada Council for the Arts online portal and speaking about how to apply for grants and funding.
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Money Talks: A Telefilm Canada Workshop
A hands-on session diving into the financing structures of three projects presented at MISAFF. Learn what works and what to avoid from director Stéphane Moukarzel and producers Asis Sethi, Sheherazade Mian and Momo Daud.
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Inside the Writers’ Room: Navigating the Guild
Presented by WGC
Gain critical insight into working with the Writers Guild of Canada, breaking into writers' rooms, and sustaining a career. Writers Rahul Chaturvedi and Richard Young share practical advice and industry anecdotes.
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Working With Composers: Inside the Studio
Go behind the scenes of cinematic sound with Grammy-winning sound engineer Taurees. Fresh from his work on Dune: Part Two, he reveals how music is structured for screen and offers invaluable advice for building a productive dialogue with composers.
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
The Cinematic Eye:
A Masterclass with Bob Gundu
Discover the technical and emotional tools of cinematography with acclaimed Director of Photography Bob Gundu.
Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!