eventClosed

Household, Appliances and Miscellaneous

auction.pickupLocation

1333 Dorval Dr, Oakville, ON L6M 4X7, Canada

Dolfino Adult Open Mask and Snorkel Set, Black/Yellow item
Dolfino Adult Open Mask and Snorkel Set, Black/Yellow
CA$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dolfino Adult Open Mask and Snorkel Set, Black/Yellow, Unisex

14+

Designer Chrome Purse item
Designer Chrome Purse
CA$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid


This Acrylic Chrome Purse is the showstopper statement addition to your outfit. Magnetic closure.


Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden item
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden Eau de Parfum Spray for Men, 4.2 Ounce.

  • Top Notes: Green Notes, Watery Notes, Mint and Ginger
  • Heart Notes: Coconut, Fig and Salt
  • Base Notes: Tonka Bean and Sandalwood
K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 oz for Men item
K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 oz for Men
CA$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum Spray 3.4 oz for Men item
K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum Spray 3.4 oz for Men
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Nautica Blue Set item
Nautica Blue Set
CA$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Nautica Blue Set:

  • Includes 1.6 fl. oz. eau de toilette, 7 mL travel spray, and 2.5 fl. oz. Shower Gel.
  • Top notes: Basil, Ozone, Bergamot.
  • Base notes: Jasmine, Cyclamen, Ylang Ylang.
Bath and Body Works Men’s Ocean Body Care Set item
Bath and Body Works Men’s Ocean Body Care Set
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bath and Body Works Men’s Ocean Body Care Set with Gift Bag.

BodySpray, Body Cream, Body Wash and Bar Soap.

GoodLife Fitness Easy-Glide Pro AB Roller Wheels Shredder item
GoodLife Fitness Easy-Glide Pro AB Roller Wheels Shredder item
GoodLife Fitness Easy-Glide Pro AB Roller Wheels Shredder
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dual Wheels for Stability, Slip-Resistant AB Wheels for Home Gym

Reebok 20IN BLUE lightweight and resistant hard shell item
Reebok 20IN BLUE lightweight and resistant hard shell item
Reebok 20IN BLUE lightweight and resistant hard shell
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Washer Toss Game item
Washer Toss Game item
Washer Toss Game
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bath and Body Gift Set item
Bath and Body Gift Set
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Essence advent calendar item
Essence advent calendar
CA$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Essence advent calendar 2024

"make my heart Sparkle"

Clear Glass Beverage Dispenser item
Clear Glass Beverage Dispenser
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1.5 Gallon, with Glass Lid and Metal Stand (Eiffel Tower Shape)

Givenchy Gentleman Society for Men item
Givenchy Gentleman Society for Men
CA$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

 

Givenchy Gentleman Society for Men - 3.3 oz EDP Spray

SWISS GEAR SONIC HARDSIDE ABS 19INCH SILVER item
SWISS GEAR SONIC HARDSIDE ABS 19INCH SILVER
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Constructed of durable ABS
  • Lightweight construction allows maximum packing efficiency
  • Meets carry-on standards
  • Superior strength and durability
  • “Spin 360°” 4-wheel system allows suitcase to move easily in all directions
Oversized Outdoor Folding Blanket item
Oversized Outdoor Folding Blanket item
Oversized Outdoor Folding Blanket
CA$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Large enough for 4 people
  • Material: Polyester
  • Fill: Polyester
  • Waterproof padded base
  • Easy clean surface
  • Durable three-layer construction
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
Clinique Skin Care Set For Combination Oily Skin 6 pcs item
Clinique Skin Care Set For Combination Oily Skin 6 pcs
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes two sets of the brand's signature 3-Step skincare system: a full-size and a travel-size set. The set contains All About Clean™ Liquid Facial Soap (Oily Skin Formula), Clarifying Face Lotion 3 Twice A Day Exfoliator, and Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Gel..

SAFAVIEH Lighting Mucella item
SAFAVIEH Lighting Mucella
CA$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3-Light Trellis Chrome Flush Mount - 15" x 15" x 10.5" - 15Wx15Dx11H

SAFAVIEH Lighting Mucella item
SAFAVIEH Lighting Mucella
CA$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3-Light Trellis Chrome Flush Mount - 15" x 15" x 10.5" - 15Wx15Dx11H

SAFAVIEH Lighting Mucella item
SAFAVIEH Lighting Mucella
CA$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3-Light Trellis Chrome Flush Mount - 15" x 15" x 10.5" - 15Wx15Dx11H

Samsonite Ziplite 4.0 Underseater item
Samsonite Ziplite 4.0 Underseater
CA$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Overall Dimensions: 18.2 in. x 13.9 in. x 8.0 in.
  • Weight: 5.3 lbs
American Tourister Ikon Spinner Large Purple item
American Tourister Ikon Spinner Large Purple
CA$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Overall Dimensions: 30.0 in. x 20.0 in. x 12.5 in.
  • Weight: 11.0 lbs
Coleman Chiller 48-Quart Hard Cooler item
Coleman Chiller 48-Quart Hard Cooler
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Capacity             48 quarts

Product Dimensions       34.6D x 64.4W x 35.9H Centimetres

Coleman Chiller 16-Quart Hard Cooler item
Coleman Chiller 16-Quart Hard Cooler
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Capacity16 quarts

Product Dimensions                           30.5D x 39.4W x 27.3H Centimetres

Hometrends Counter Height Stool item
Hometrends Counter Height Stool
CA$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hometrends Counter Height Stool with PU Seat, Dark Brown Seat and Black Steel Frame for Indoor

Ozark Trail 10 Person Dome Tent item
Ozark Trail 10 Person Dome Tent
CA$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Fiberglass Poles, Blue Color, Maximum Occupancy is 10 Person

  • Brand: Ozark Trail
  • Screened porch for added space
  • 1 tent, 3 mesh windows, 1 electrical port
  • Ozark Trail 10-Person Family Dome Tent, Family dome tent - 10 people. blue
  • size: 20ft L x13.5ft W x78in H
  • Tub style floor helps prevent water ingress
  • Seam-taped edges for increased weather protection
Ozark Trail 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent item
Ozark Trail 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent item
Ozark Trail 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent
CA$90

auctionV2.input.startingBid

- Sleeps 12
- Sets up in under 2 minutes
- No assembly required – poles are pre-attached to tent
- Measures: 20' x 10'
- Centre Height: 80”
- Included rainfly
- Fits 3 queen air mattresses
- 3-room layout with 2 removable room dividers
- 2 oversized side vents for air circulation
- Extra-large windows and front awning
- Includes 2 media pockets, 2 storage pockets and electrical cord access
- Tent stakes included
- Carry bag included

FoodSaver 2400 Series Vacuum Sealing System item
FoodSaver 2400 Series Vacuum Sealing System
CA$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

·       NORMAL/GENTLE SPEED SETTINGS - Adjusts speed to different Modes, and Sealing Delicate Foods.

·       EASY LOCK LATCH - Secures bag for Vacuum Sealing

·       EXTRA WIDE SEALING STRIP - Applies Heat to a Secure Air-Tight Seal

·       REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY - Catches Overflow Liquids, Dishwasher safe

·       BUILT-IN ROLL STORAGE - Conveniant Storage for Foodsaver Rolls

Sunforce 15 LED Solar String Lights item
Sunforce 15 LED Solar String Lights item
Sunforce 15 LED Solar String Lights
CA$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • 1 lithium-ion rechargeable battery
  • String lights with 15 bulbs, 33ft long
  • Mounting hardware for solar panel
  • Fully solar-powered string lights
  • 15 bulbs with warm white LED filament
  • Integrated hanging hooks on each bulb for multiple mounting options
  • For outdoor and indoor use; solar panel requires direct sunlight to charge included battery
  • Fully weather-resistant
Ninja DualBrew Pro Grounds & Pods Programmable Coffee System item
Ninja DualBrew Pro Grounds & Pods Programmable Coffee System
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System makes it easy to enjoy Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favourite coffee grounds or K-Cup coffee pods. Customize your brew with nine grounds sizes from single serve to carafe and four pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. You can use the fold-away frother to create cappuccinos and lattes or dispense hot water from the independent hot water system to make tea or soup.


PLAYBULB Smart Garden Lighting item
PLAYBULB Smart Garden Lighting item
PLAYBULB Smart Garden Lighting
CA$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 in the Box
The MiPow Playbulb Garden is a smart, solar-powered garden light that uses LEDs to create a huge variety of colours to suit your mood.

App control

Water resistant

Smart Sensor

Conair Smoothing Detangling Dryer Brush in Pink item
Conair Smoothing Detangling Dryer Brush in Pink
CA$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

900 watts for powerful, quick & easy styling. Dry & style in one easy step!

T3 Airebrush Duo item
T3 Airebrush Duo
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • 2.5" Round brush attachment
  • 3" Paddle brush attachment
  • 9ft., 360° Professional Swivel Cord: Prevents cord from getting tangled or twisted.
Savvy Hair Waver item
Savvy Hair Waver
CA$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Get beautiful beach wave locks with this tool

FoxyBae Baby Blush Wavy Baby Triple Waver item
FoxyBae Baby Blush Wavy Baby Triple Waver
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

ACHIEVE PERFECT BEACHY WAVES - Create big, shiny, bouncy, epic waves in seconds!

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR SmoothWrap Hair Dryer item
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR SmoothWrap Hair Dryer
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

BaByliss PRO Professional Ceramic Hot Air Styler 1-1/4" item
BaByliss PRO Professional Ceramic Hot Air Styler 1-1/4"
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

BaByliss PRO Ceramix Xtreme 1-1/4" (32mm) Professional Ceramic Hot Air Styler

PhoneSoap 3: UV Phone Sanitizer And Charger item
PhoneSoap 3: UV Phone Sanitizer And Charger item
PhoneSoap 3: UV Phone Sanitizer And Charger
CA$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

PhoneSoap 3 disinfects using medical grade UV-C light technology.

  • 99.99% 360-degree disinfection in 10 minutes
  • Sanitize small items from phones to watches to personal care items
  • USB and USB-C charging ports
Coca-Cola 12 Can Portable Mini Fridge item
Coca-Cola 12 Can Portable Mini Fridge item
Coca-Cola 12 Can Portable Mini Fridge
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Compact Personal Travel Fridge for Snacks, Lunch, Drinks. Includes 12V and AC Cords, Cute Desk Accessory for Home, Office, Dorm, Travel.

  • Compact Size with 10L (10.6 qt) Capacity: Personal cooler with removable shelf and self-locking door holds 8 standard soft drink cans and fits easily on a desk or shelf

·       AC and 12V DC Capable

Halo Flex Duo -3.5'' Ring Light with Two Flexible Arms & Cel item
Halo Flex Duo -3.5'' Ring Light with Two Flexible Arms & Cel item
Halo Flex Duo -3.5'' Ring Light with Two Flexible Arms & Cel
CA$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Halo Flex Duo is a professional tool that combines the convenience of selfie lighting and a phone holder into one portable solution.

Gem hair straightener hot pink item
Gem hair straightener hot pink
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Dual Voltage: 110-240V / 50-60 Hz
  • Variable Temp: 310-450 F (150-230 C)
  • Power: 75 Watts
“Reflections” John Harrington item
“Reflections” John Harrington
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Framed size: 42in wide X 30in tall

This limited-edition print is of a typical scene in cottage country in Ontario. John has been painting for more than fifty years. A self taught artist, John has been refining his technique while developing a unique style that has created a large following. His favorite medium is acrylic on canvas or board; his style can be described as realism and his subjects are based on his life experiences.

Limited-edition print is of an ocean-side golf course by Ton item
Limited-edition print is of an ocean-side golf course by Ton
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Framed size: 42in wide X 30in tall.  He is one of the leading artists of golf scenes. He has been commissioned by the PGA, Golf Canada and other golf organizations to paint scenes from well-known courses around the world.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium and Ceramic Curling Iron 1-1/2" item
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium and Ceramic Curling Iron 1-1/2"
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

These irons are engineered with advanced technology to create textured curls and waves. Nano titanium is an exceptional conductor of heat and maintains stability in ultra-high temperatures.

Juicy Couture Gift Set item
Juicy Couture Gift Set
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Juicy Couture Gift Set Pink Dusty Blush Mini Backpack & Cardcase & Key Chain


Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden #2 item
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden #2
CA$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden Eau de Parfum Spray for Men, 4.2 Ounce.

  • Top Notes: Green Notes, Watery Notes, Mint and Ginger
  • Heart Notes: Coconut, Fig and Salt
  • Base Notes: Tonka Bean and Sandalwood
Coach Field Tote Bag 40 Brown item
Coach Field Tote Bag 40 Brown
CA$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

From busy weekdays to fun-filled weekends, this generously sized Field Tote 40 has space to hold everything you need and more—with room for a 15" laptop and a matching removable zip pouch to hold small essentials. 

Coach Restored Beck Roll Top Backpack item
Coach Restored Beck Roll Top Backpack
CA$120

auctionV2.input.startingBid

It's All in the Details: Inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets, Inside laptop sleeve, Speedclip closure, fabric lining, Handle with 2 3/4" drop. Outside zip pocket, Outside zip access to interior, Fits a 16" laptop. 12"L x 16 1/2"H x 6"W

VTech Smart Pan & Tilt Video Baby Monitor item
VTech Smart Pan & Tilt Video Baby Monitor
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • 1080p high-definition video w/ 7-inch color LCD screen
  • 360 degree Pan, tilt and zoom allows you to watch as your little one moves about. Achieve 360 degree panoramic viewing and view as many as 100 degrees up and down, and with 2K CMOS video sensor enjoy the industry best’s zoom experience with 30 times zoom with the mobile app, or 24 times from the viewer.
  • Touch adaptive night light - The 7 color night light automatically adjust brightness for ideal lighting. Touch the light surface to control the night light.
  • WeeSleep sound & light profile
Mini Sling Bag for Women and Men item
Mini Sling Bag for Women and Men
CA$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing