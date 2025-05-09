Mission Art Gala

24" x 36" Acrylic on Canvas: Ed Coleman is a man who lives by colors. Bright ones. He is a visual artist residing in Halifax, Nova Scotia and his signature style using vivid colors and broad brushstrokes has become recognizable by many. Ed paints scenes of nature and water as well as cityscapes using lots of paint, most acrylic. He thrives on creating while outdoors, down the coast on a sailboat if possible. There is a freshness to his work, almost as if he was able to capture the breeze and sunlight he felt while painting. That elusive vitality is what draws people, so much so that he easily sells his work right on the wharf where it was painted.

