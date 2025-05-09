Mission Art Gala

18.5" x 14.5"
Oil on Board, framed:
Craig Gunn has been painting since 2002, showing at Argyle Fine Art in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in solo shows, group shows, and as a part of their regular inventory. He has also been known to dabble in Film and Television, as an actor and writer.
Jesus in the City by Bruce MacKinnon
$300
Starting bid
22.5" x 18.5"
Watercolour:
Bruce MacKinnon is the editorial cartoonist for the Halifax Chronicle-Herald.
"Mountain Ponies" by Emma Fitzgerald
$400
Starting bid
30" x 35"
Giclée Print:
Emma FitzGerald was born to Irish parents in Lesotho, a small mountainous kingdom in Southern Africa. She moved to Canada at a young age and spent most of her childhood in Vancouver, BC. These early travels have instilled in her a keen interest in people and places.
Emma has followed a career path that is part architecture, part art, receiving a BFA in Visual Art from the University of British Columbia in 2004, and a Masters in Architecture from Dalhousie University in 2008. She has worked in architecture offices across Canada and with Peter Rich Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa. There she worked on the award winning Mapangubwe Interpretive Centre and Alexandra Heritage Centre.
"Sheep in Sandy Landsape" by Julia Meyer
$400
Starting bid
24" x 16"
Oil on Canvas:
Julia Meyer (1864-1907)
"Low Tide" by Kathryn Haynes
$500
Starting bid
24" x 20"
Acrylic on Canvas:
Nova Scotia resident Kathryn Haynes was born in the United Kingdom and grew up in the UK, Canada and the United States. She has a BA and MA degrees in history from McGill University, and also did course work at the San Francisco Art Institute. In addition to her studies at the Art Institute, Kathryn has taken workshops and classes with such artists as Brigid Toole Grant, Philip Iverson, Sandi Komst and Barbara McLean. Over the past few years, her work has been exhibited in Nova Scotia galleries both in group shows and as feature artist.
"A Lifetime Burning in Every Moment" by Judith Brannen
$500
Starting bid
24" x 24" Oil on Canvas:
Judith Brannen has lived on the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia since 1974. She grew up in New Brunswick and graduated from the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design with a Major in Weaving and a Minor in Pottery. While raising their family, she and her husband John worked as craftsmen from a studio they built next to their ancient Acadian home in West Chezzetcook. In the mid-nineties, Judith began painting. She work sin both watercolor and oils, with gold and silver leaf. From 2004 to 2006 she studied theology at St. Stephen's University. She sat on the Board of Governors of SSU for 8 years and also on the Board of Visual Arts Nova Scotia for 6 years.
"The Ocean Breathes Salty" by Kristen Herrington
$500
Starting bid
48" x 24"
Mixed Media:
With an intuitive approach to abstract art, Kristen captivates audiences with her playful perspective on designing a creative life. Born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, Kristen's artistry is deeply rooted in her appreciation for the beauty of the everyday and her insatiable curiosity about the world beyond her doorstep.
Flowers by Ed Coleman
$500
Starting bid
24" x 36"
Acrylic on Canvas:
Ed Coleman is a man who lives by colors. Bright ones. He is a visual artist residing in Halifax, Nova Scotia and his signature style using vivid colors and broad brushstrokes has become recognizable by many. Ed paints scenes of nature and water as well as cityscapes using lots of paint, most acrylic. He thrives on creating while outdoors, down the coast on a sailboat if possible. There is a freshness to his work, almost as if he was able to capture the breeze and sunlight he felt while painting. That elusive vitality is what draws people, so much so that he easily sells his work right on the wharf where it was painted.
"Relaxing with Matisse #2" by Barbara Brown Conrod
$800
Starting bid
24" x 36"
Oil on Canvas:
Exhibiting artwork for over 30 years, Barbara Brown Conrod works primarily in acrylic, with a versatile practice that includes oil, watercolour, encaustic, drawing, intaglio, and collage. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (1990) and a Certificate in Computer Graphics from the Nova Scotia College of Art & Design (2008), Halifax, Nova Scotia. Born in Halifax, she now lives in a rural setting in Port Williams located in the Annapolis Valley.
In addition to studying at NSCAD, she began her studies at Acadia University, studied watercolour at the Worcester Museum, Mass., USA., and studied intaglio at St. Francis Xavier University. Continuing her training, Barbara attends workshops in watercolour, acrylic, encaustic painting, printmaking, and arts administration. She has participated in many group shows and has had several solo exhibitions in Halifax, Antigonish, New Glasgow, and Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia. She was recently accepted to her first international artist residency in Listowel, Ireland for the month of May 2026.
"The Maritime Señorita" by Maria Valverde
$2,500
Starting bid
24" x 24"
Oil on Canvas:
Maria's portraits are often compared by her patrons, to the paintings of Frida Kahlo. Valverde is an accomplished multimedia artist and writer. She draws inspiration for her art from the natural environment, in addition to her Canadian and Spanish heritage. People figure prominently in Valverde's paintings, as do organic vegetative motifs and wildlife of conservation concern. A recurring theme in her exhibitions since 2012, is the fragility of both humanity and the planet Earth. Her art is created in paint, sculpture and needlework. Maria is also a nationally recognized film writer and director , as well as the creator of Maritime Señorita, her alter-ego.
"Messages" by Jenn Grant
$2,800
Starting bid
60" x 48"
Acrylic and Mixed Media:
Jenn Grant is a JUNO-nominated singer, songwriter, painter, and activist based in Nova Scotia. Her latest album, Champagne Problems, marks her first co-production role alongside partner Daniel Ledwell and features collaborations with artists from across Canada. Since its release, she has toured extensively and showcased original visual art in several exhibitions.
In addition to her music and art, Jenn has been an outspoken advocate for Palestine, creating collaborative songs, visual art, and fundraising efforts to support families and children in Gaza. She is currently supporting Al Salam School in Gaza and continues to raise awareness through her work.
Jenn is now preparing to release a new semi-autobiographical album, co-produced with Joshua Van Tassel, and is developing an immersive multi-media live show that will tour internationally in 2026. She lives in Lake Echo, Nova Scotia, with her husband Daniel, their two children, and their dog, Bird.
"Dory Approaching the BLUENOSE" by Joseph Purcell
$3,000
Starting bid
30" x 24"
Oil on Canvas, framed:
Joseph Purcell (1927 – 2018) was born in Halifax where he studied at the Nova College of Art. His works focus on Nova Scotia life including towns, fishing villages, and the fishing industry, especially after relocating to Lunenburg in 1953. His collections can be found in the UK and Europe, United States, Australia, and Canada.
